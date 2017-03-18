P.J. Fleck buys new $3 million home

P.J. Fleck has found his new home as he settles in with his new coaching job at Minnesota. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports Fleck has purchased a brand new $3 million home in Edina.
With a square footage of 5,949, six bedrooms and six bathrooms, it sure sounds as though Fleck did a fine job finding a new home. This newly-built home also comes with some technological features like Amazon’s Alexa built in. Settlement no the house was finalized on the same day Fleck and Western Michigan worked out a buyout of $600,000. So it was quite the busy day for Fleck.
Unfortunately, this new home is not located on a lake with a boat dock. This feels like a wasted opportunity because I was really hoping we would get a glimpse of Fleck rowing his boat up to the house in his down time.
Georgia’s football program has reported three NCAA violations to the NCAA offices, none of which is expected to result in any significant sanctions from the governing body of collegiate athletics. According to information reported by Savannah Morning News, the violations occurred during the 2016 season and appear to be minor in nature.
Recently dismissed defensive line coach Tracy Rocker is attached to at least one of the violations, an improper phone call to a recruit. Rocker received a letter of admonishment for calling a recruit on September 8 and his father on September 9 when the former assistant coach was not scheduled to make a phone call. Rocker was dismissed without any public reason being given for the departure, but perhaps this sheds at least a little light on the situation in Athens.
A non-coaching staff member was at fault for another phone violation when the unnamed staffer returned a phone call to a high school coach to discuss a player’s eligibility. Only head coaches and assistant coaches may make such phone calls.
A third violation occurred when a guest of a recruit took a photo of the Georgia football team during a recruiting visit and later posted the photo online. Such photos are not allowed to be shared with a media outlet, so once the photo went live online, Georgia was deemed responsible for the violation of NCAA rules.
These should all amount to nothing more than a proverbial slap on the wrist from the NCAA.
Just as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was tipping off on Thursday, Indiana announced it had fired head basketball coach Tom Crean. Such a move was largely expected given the way this past season played out and now Indiana will have a new football and basketball coach in 2017. The Crean dismissal has been a bit of a discussion point while the tournament has been going on, and among those sounding off on the head coaching change in Bloomington is… Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh.
At first you may think that seems kind of odd that a football coach at one Big Ten school would have any reason to discuss a basketball coach at another Big Ten school being dismissed, but Crean is Harbaugh’s brother-in-law, so Harbaugh has a personal reason to be critical of the Indiana decision. In a story for Sports Illustrated by Michael Rosenberg, Harbaugh compared his personal experience with the San Francisco 49ers with what he sees his brother-in-law going through this week at Indiana.
Jim Harbaugh looks at Crean’s Indiana tenure and says, “much like my situation in San Francisco, the people that are doing the micromanaging … when it comes to building a ball team, what they know could not blow up a small balloon. In my case, an owner and a general manager. In his case, an administration. They are so similar in that way. And he still wins two Big Ten championships outright.”
If this quote tells us anything, it is that the head coach of the Wolverines still has some bitter feelings for his old bosses with the 49ers. Harbaugh took the 49ers to a Super Bowl and nearly captured a Super Bowl championship, but he was topped by the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his brother John Harbaugh. The other Harbaugh brother had some choice words to say about Indiana’s situation as well, telling Crean the day he was let go will prove to be the best day of his career.
One might suggest Jim Harbaugh and the 49ers parting ways ended up being the best day of his career. Now, Harbaugh is the highest-paid coach in college football and coaching his alma mater back to national relevance as he enters his third year on the sideline. Crean will certainly land a new job somewhere, but he may not be the next highest-paid coach in the sport.
Helmet sticker to The Comeback.
Last November, four Purdue football players were accused of sexually assaulting two Purdue students. Although no criminal charges were levied against the players, whose names have never been released, the university has reportedly conducted its own internal investigation of the alleged assault decided to not only dismiss three of the publicly unidentified players from the football program, but expel them from the university entirely.
According to a report from FOX 59 in Indianapolis, a law firm representing one of the alleged victims claims the move to expel three of the players came following an investigation from the university’s administrative board. The players were suspended from the football program last fall following the accusations while the legal process played out, but they remained enrolled and attending classes.
“My clients and I appreciate Purdue’s careful review of the facts and circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, which led to the expulsion of these three players. Purdue has taken the necessary steps to ensure that these players will not victimize another student, for which we are grateful,” attorney Mario Massillamany, who represented the family, said in a statement.
Massillamany’s law firm has also accused the players of providing alcohol to the underage women. The alleged victims claim to have consumed wine and shots on the night of the alleged sexual assault.
Purdue is already in the midst of its spring football practice schedule. The university said in a statement it is prevented by federal privacy laws from sharing details of the investigation against the Purdue student-athletes.
The highest-rated member of Southern Miss’ recruiting class last year has found himself on the outside of the football program looking in this year.
Multiple media outlets reported Friday evening that JaCorey Morris is no longer with the team. Just what led to the linebacker’s departure, and whether it was voluntary or involuntary, is very much an unknown.
Interestingly, Patrick Magee of the Sun Herald wrote that “USM head coach Jay Hopson [said] Friday that freshman linebacker JaCorey Morris won’t be with the squad for the 2017 campaign.” Some could interpret that phrasing as the door being at least slightly ajar for a return at some point beyond this season.
A three-star 2016 recruit, Morris was rated as the No. 24 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Alabama. Originally committed to South Carolina, Morris instead became USM’s top recruit last year.
As a true freshman, though, he took a redshirt.