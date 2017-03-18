Report: Three Purdue players expelled following sexual assault investigation

Last November, four Purdue football players were accused of sexually assaulting two Purdue students. Although no criminal charges were levied against the players, whose names have never been released, the university has reportedly conducted its own internal investigation of the alleged assault decided to not only dismiss three of the publicly unidentified players from the football program, but expel them from the university entirely.

According to a report from FOX 59 in Indianapolis, a law firm representing one of the alleged victims claims the move to expel three of the players came following an investigation from the university’s administrative board. The players were suspended from the football program last fall following the accusations while the legal process played out, but they remained enrolled and attending classes.

“My clients and I appreciate Purdue’s careful review of the facts and circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, which led to the expulsion of these three players. Purdue has taken the necessary steps to ensure that these players will not victimize another student, for which we are grateful,” attorney Mario Massillamany, who represented the family, said in a statement.

Massillamany’s law firm has also accused the players of providing alcohol to the underage women. The alleged victims claim to have consumed wine and shots on the night of the alleged sexual assault.

Purdue is already in the midst of its spring football practice schedule. The university said in a statement it is prevented by federal privacy laws from sharing details of the investigation against the Purdue student-athletes.

