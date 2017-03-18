Tulane’s starting kicker last three years no longer on team

A long-time presence on Tulane’s special teams is all of a sudden no longer present.

By way of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, head coach Willie Fritz confirmed that Andrew DiRocco is no longer a part of his Green Wave football team. No reason for the placekicker’s departure from the football program was given.

DiRocco still has eligibility remaining and could choose the graduate transfer route if he wants to continue playing collegiately. Just what his next steps are football-wise are unclear.

“He’s going to be graduating in the summer and it was a good move for him. We’re excited for him,” the head coach, whose Green Wave kicked off spring practice yesterday, said.

The past three seasons, DiRocco connected on 27-41 field goal attempts (65.9 percent) and 83-87 extra points (95.4 percent). Only one other kicker (Randy Harvey) attempted an extra point in that span, and no one other than DiRocco tried a field goal during that same time.

Harvey, a sophomore, is still on the Green Wave’s roster, and will compete with sophomore Zachary Block and freshman Merek Glover to replace DiRocco.