Josh Okonye uses tweet to announce grad transfer from Wake Forest to Purdue

Purdue’s defensive secondary has gotten a veteran shot in the arm in the midst of spring practice.

On his personal Twitter account late this past week, Josh Okonye announced that he has decided to transfer from Wake Forest to the Big Ten football program. One of the reasons for the defensive back landing in West Lafayette could be Derrick Johnson, the Boilermakers’ new cornerbacks coach who spent the last four season as a defensive assistant with the Demon Deacons.

As Okonye is coming to the Boilermakers as a graduate assistant, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

It’s official! I’ll be playing my 5th year at Purdue University! I thank God for the opportunity… https://t.co/YHDgnlrnYy — Joshua Okonye (@OkoNoFlyZone24) March 17, 2017

A three-star 2013 recruit, Okonye took a redshirt his true freshman season. The past three seasons, Okonye played in a total of 37 games, none of those being starts.

A baker’s dozen of those games played came in 2016 when he served as a safety/nickel back. His 36 tackles last year were tied for seventh on the Demon Deacons, while his three passes defensed were tied for sixth.