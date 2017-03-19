Josh Okonye uses tweet to announce grad transfer from Wake Forest to Purdue

Purdue’s defensive secondary has gotten a veteran shot in the arm in the midst of spring practice.
On his personal Twitter account late this past week, Josh Okonye announced that he has decided to transfer from Wake Forest to the Big Ten football program. One of the reasons for the defensive back landing in West Lafayette could be Derrick Johnson, the Boilermakers’ new cornerbacks coach who spent the last four season as a defensive assistant with the Demon Deacons.
As Okonye is coming to the Boilermakers as a graduate assistant, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
A three-star 2013 recruit, Okonye took a redshirt his true freshman season. The past three seasons, Okonye played in a total of 37 games, none of those being starts.
A baker’s dozen of those games played came in 2016 when he served as a safety/nickel back. His 36 tackles last year were tied for seventh on the Demon Deacons, while his three passes defensed were tied for sixth.
Dino Baber‘s Syracuse coaching staff is once again whole, at least on the defensive side of the ball.
Citing an unnamed source, the Syracuse Post-Standard is reporting that Steve Stanard as a defensive assistant. Stanard would be Babers’ eighth of the nine allotted on-field staff positions.
His title is currently unknown, although the Post-Standard mentions that Stanard has experience with linebackers and defensive line in a coaching career that stretches back three decades. Babers currently has three assistants on the defensive side of the ball — Brian Ward (coordinator/linebackers), Nick Monroe (secondary) and Vinson Reynolds (defensive line).
Stanard replaces Tom Kaufman, who left earlier this month for the defensive coordinator job at FCS Tennessee-Chattanooga. Kaufman had served as the Orange’s linebackers coach in 2016, his first with the football program.
The past three seasons, Stanard was the coordinator at Wyoming, but wasn’t retained following the 2016 season. This will mark his first job at a Power Five school.
Babers is still searching for an offensive assistant to replace Mike Hart, who was Syracuse’s running backs before leaving for the same job at Indiana in early March.
P.J. Fleck has found his new home as he settles in with his new coaching job at Minnesota. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports Fleck has purchased a brand new $3 million home in Edina.
With a square footage of 5,949, six bedrooms and six bathrooms, it sure sounds as though Fleck did a fine job finding a new home. This newly-built home also comes with some technological features like Amazon’s Alexa built in. Settlement no the house was finalized on the same day Fleck and Western Michigan worked out a buyout of $600,000. So it was quite the busy day for Fleck.
Unfortunately, this new home is not located on a lake with a boat dock. This feels like a wasted opportunity because I was really hoping we would get a glimpse of Fleck rowing his boat up to the house in his down time.
Georgia’s football program has reported three NCAA violations to the NCAA offices, none of which is expected to result in any significant sanctions from the governing body of collegiate athletics. According to information reported by Savannah Morning News, the violations occurred during the 2016 season and appear to be minor in nature.
Recently dismissed defensive line coach Tracy Rocker is attached to at least one of the violations, an improper phone call to a recruit. Rocker received a letter of admonishment for calling a recruit on September 8 and his father on September 9 when the former assistant coach was not scheduled to make a phone call. Rocker was dismissed without any public reason being given for the departure, but perhaps this sheds at least a little light on the situation in Athens.
A non-coaching staff member was at fault for another phone violation when the unnamed staffer returned a phone call to a high school coach to discuss a player’s eligibility. Only head coaches and assistant coaches may make such phone calls.
A third violation occurred when a guest of a recruit took a photo of the Georgia football team during a recruiting visit and later posted the photo online. Such photos are not allowed to be shared with a media outlet, so once the photo went live online, Georgia was deemed responsible for the violation of NCAA rules.
These should all amount to nothing more than a proverbial slap on the wrist from the NCAA.
Just as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was tipping off on Thursday, Indiana announced it had fired head basketball coach Tom Crean. Such a move was largely expected given the way this past season played out and now Indiana will have a new football and basketball coach in 2017. The Crean dismissal has been a bit of a discussion point while the tournament has been going on, and among those sounding off on the head coaching change in Bloomington is… Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh.
At first you may think that seems kind of odd that a football coach at one Big Ten school would have any reason to discuss a basketball coach at another Big Ten school being dismissed, but Crean is Harbaugh’s brother-in-law, so Harbaugh has a personal reason to be critical of the Indiana decision. In a story for Sports Illustrated by Michael Rosenberg, Harbaugh compared his personal experience with the San Francisco 49ers with what he sees his brother-in-law going through this week at Indiana.
Jim Harbaugh looks at Crean’s Indiana tenure and says, “much like my situation in San Francisco, the people that are doing the micromanaging … when it comes to building a ball team, what they know could not blow up a small balloon. In my case, an owner and a general manager. In his case, an administration. They are so similar in that way. And he still wins two Big Ten championships outright.”
If this quote tells us anything, it is that the head coach of the Wolverines still has some bitter feelings for his old bosses with the 49ers. Harbaugh took the 49ers to a Super Bowl and nearly captured a Super Bowl championship, but he was topped by the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his brother John Harbaugh. The other Harbaugh brother had some choice words to say about Indiana’s situation as well, telling Crean the day he was let go will prove to be the best day of his career.
One might suggest Jim Harbaugh and the 49ers parting ways ended up being the best day of his career. Now, Harbaugh is the highest-paid coach in college football and coaching his alma mater back to national relevance as he enters his third year on the sideline. Crean will certainly land a new job somewhere, but he may not be the next highest-paid coach in the sport.
Helmet sticker to The Comeback.