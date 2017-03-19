K-State’s LBs coach leaves ‘to focus more on family’

For the second time this offseason, Bill Snyder has a hole on his coaching staff to fill.

Kansas State announced via a press release earlier Sunday that Mike Cox will not return to the Wildcats for the 20117 season. Cox had spent the past five seasons as K-State’s linebackers coach.

In a statement, Cox cited a desire to spend more time with his family as the reason behind his decision to leave Manhattan.

“I appreciate the time I have spent at K-State coaching and mentoring so many great young men, but it’s time for me to step away and focus more on my family and my children,” said Cox. “I look forward to following the Wildcats next season and for many years to come.”

“We are grateful for what Mike has done for our program and young people and respect the decision he has made to spend more time with his family,” the longtime head coach said in his statement.

In mid-February, Del Miller announced he was stepping down as the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator. One day later, former K-State quarterback Collin Klein was announced as Miller’s replacement.