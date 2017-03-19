Michigan gives six-figure salaries to two non-coaching staff members

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is already the highest paid head coach in college football and it seems the school is sparing no expense when it comes to his staff either.

Mlive.com obtained the offer letters for three new staff members and interestingly two of them will make a whopping six-figures as part of two-year deals with the school.

Former Hawaii defensive coordinator Kevin Lempa was brought on board in Ann Arbor as a “senior defensive analyst” and will be paid $150,000 in base salary as part of his two-year deal. A bit of staff shuffling resulted in the need for a new director of player personnel for the Wolverines this offseason and they’ll pay a pretty big price as Sean Magee will fill that role for a cool $200,000 a year over two seasons.

About the only one not cashing in is new offensive analyst Scott Turner, who will make $50,000 on a one year deal. MLive notes that the reason the recent NFL offensive coordinator isn’t receiving a hefty salary right now could be because he is in line to become a 10th on-field coach if the NCAA approves a new rule adding the position.

With new Big Ten television deals and plenty of cash in the school’s coffers, it’s probably not surprising to see the Wolverines pay big bucks on the football staff as they compete with the Alabama’s and Clemson’s of the sport. Still, such a report only further underscores there’s a bit of a gap between the have’s and the have-nots’ in college football in this area.