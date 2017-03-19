NCAA Tournament awkwardness: South Carolina wide receiver is a Duke fan

South Carolina is in the middle of spring football practices but you have to figure that head coach Will Muschamp is going to let the team go home early on Sunday night in order to watch a little basketball.

Not only is the NCAA Tournament going on down the road in Greenville, but the Gamecocks themselves are playing in one of the biggest matchups in school history against No. 2 seeded Duke. While you would think that everybody on the football team would be supportive of their brethren on the hoops team trying to make it to the Sweet 16, it appears one player has a bit of a question of loyalties on the hard court.

“My favorite team is Duke. Since J.J. Redick, I’ve been a Blue Devil,” receiver Deebo Samuel told reporters earlier in the week, including The State, before eventually being pressed on the second round matchup with the Gamecocks. “I’m a Blue Devil but I hope South Carolina wins.”

It wasn’t exactly the most convincing of answers from one of the team’s best offensive threats so things might get a little awkward when the two teams tip off around 8:40 p.m. ET on Sunday. At the same time, he might be one of the lucky ones in the matchup since it appears Samuel is in a potential win-win scenario no matter what school takes home the victory.