Oregon State wraps up spring football without any clarity on starting QB

Add Oregon State to the list of schools who have wrapped up spring football before, well, spring.

The Beavers held their annual spring game on Saturday and one of the big things everybody was wondering is if there would be any set pecking order at the quarterback position with three players neck-and-neck for the job. Based on everything being said in Corvallis however, it doesn’t appear the team is any closer to naming a starter right now and may have the race continue through fall camp.

“I truly believe we have three quarterbacks who can manage the football game in the Pac-12,” head coach Gary Andersen told reporters. “It comes down to who can make special plays. We’ll continue to evaluate them.”

Junior college transfer Jake Luton is probably the most intriguing option at the position but didn’t appear to create the necessary separation with incumbent starters Marcus McMaryion and Darell Garretson. OSU has suffered a ton of injuries behind center so it’s probably good that the team has options but it doesn’t appear the coaching staff is any closer to picking “the guy” until August.

The Beavers open the 2017 season at Colorado State and have plenty of momentum after a late season surge last year. Whether they can reach that elusive six-win mark for a bowl game remains to be seen but chances are high that any success in the upcoming year will come down to if the team can get some consistent play at quarterback.

Either way, at least they’ll be able to lean on star tailback Ryan Nall, who threw for 60-yard touchdown in the game in addition to rushing for 72 yards and a score on the ground. Who knows, maybe there’s four options at quarterback in Corvallis if you consider the team’s Wildcat package.