Oregon State wraps up spring football without any clarity on starting QB

Add Oregon State to the list of schools who have wrapped up spring football before, well, spring.
The Beavers held their annual spring game on Saturday and one of the big things everybody was wondering is if there would be any set pecking order at the quarterback position with three players neck-and-neck for the job. Based on everything being said in Corvallis however, it doesn’t appear the team is any closer to naming a starter right now and may have the race continue through fall camp.
“I truly believe we have three quarterbacks who can manage the football game in the Pac-12,” head coach Gary Andersen told reporters. “It comes down to who can make special plays. We’ll continue to evaluate them.”
Junior college transfer Jake Luton is probably the most intriguing option at the position but didn’t appear to create the necessary separation with incumbent starters Marcus McMaryion and Darell Garretson. OSU has suffered a ton of injuries behind center so it’s probably good that the team has options but it doesn’t appear the coaching staff is any closer to picking “the guy” until August.
The Beavers open the 2017 season at Colorado State and have plenty of momentum after a late season surge last year. Whether they can reach that elusive six-win mark for a bowl game remains to be seen but chances are high that any success in the upcoming year will come down to if the team can get some consistent play at quarterback.
Either way, at least they’ll be able to lean on star tailback Ryan Nall, who threw for 60-yard touchdown in the game in addition to rushing for 72 yards and a score on the ground. Who knows, maybe there’s four options at quarterback in Corvallis if you consider the team’s Wildcat package.
Purdue’s defensive secondary has gotten a veteran shot in the arm in the midst of spring practice.
On his personal Twitter account late this past week, Josh Okonye announced that he has decided to transfer from Wake Forest to the Big Ten football program. One of the reasons for the defensive back landing in West Lafayette could be Derrick Johnson, the Boilermakers’ new cornerbacks coach who spent the last four season as a defensive assistant with the Demon Deacons.
As Okonye is coming to the Boilermakers as a graduate assistant, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
A three-star 2013 recruit, Okonye took a redshirt his true freshman season. The past three seasons, Okonye played in a total of 37 games, none of those being starts.
A baker’s dozen of those games played came in 2016 when he served as a safety/nickel back. His 36 tackles last year were tied for seventh on the Demon Deacons, while his three passes defensed were tied for sixth.
Dino Baber‘s Syracuse coaching staff is once again whole, at least on the defensive side of the ball.
Citing an unnamed source, the Syracuse Post-Standard is reporting that Steve Stanard as a defensive assistant. Stanard would be Babers’ eighth of the nine allotted on-field staff positions.
His title is currently unknown, although the Post-Standard mentions that Stanard has experience with linebackers and defensive line in a coaching career that stretches back three decades. Babers currently has three assistants on the defensive side of the ball — Brian Ward (coordinator/linebackers), Nick Monroe (secondary) and Vinson Reynolds (defensive line).
Stanard replaces Tom Kaufman, who left earlier this month for the defensive coordinator job at FCS Tennessee-Chattanooga. Kaufman had served as the Orange’s linebackers coach in 2016, his first with the football program.
The past three seasons, Stanard was the coordinator at Wyoming, but wasn’t retained following the 2016 season. This will mark his first job at a Power Five school.
Babers is still searching for an offensive assistant to replace Mike Hart, who was Syracuse’s running backs before leaving for the same job at Indiana in early March.
P.J. Fleck has found his new home as he settles in with his new coaching job at Minnesota. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports Fleck has purchased a brand new $3 million home in Edina.
With a square footage of 5,949, six bedrooms and six bathrooms, it sure sounds as though Fleck did a fine job finding a new home. This newly-built home also comes with some technological features like Amazon’s Alexa built in. Settlement no the house was finalized on the same day Fleck and Western Michigan worked out a buyout of $600,000. So it was quite the busy day for Fleck.
Unfortunately, this new home is not located on a lake with a boat dock. This feels like a wasted opportunity because I was really hoping we would get a glimpse of Fleck rowing his boat up to the house in his down time.
Georgia’s football program has reported three NCAA violations to the NCAA offices, none of which is expected to result in any significant sanctions from the governing body of collegiate athletics. According to information reported by Savannah Morning News, the violations occurred during the 2016 season and appear to be minor in nature.
Recently dismissed defensive line coach Tracy Rocker is attached to at least one of the violations, an improper phone call to a recruit. Rocker received a letter of admonishment for calling a recruit on September 8 and his father on September 9 when the former assistant coach was not scheduled to make a phone call. Rocker was dismissed without any public reason being given for the departure, but perhaps this sheds at least a little light on the situation in Athens.
A non-coaching staff member was at fault for another phone violation when the unnamed staffer returned a phone call to a high school coach to discuss a player’s eligibility. Only head coaches and assistant coaches may make such phone calls.
A third violation occurred when a guest of a recruit took a photo of the Georgia football team during a recruiting visit and later posted the photo online. Such photos are not allowed to be shared with a media outlet, so once the photo went live online, Georgia was deemed responsible for the violation of NCAA rules.
These should all amount to nothing more than a proverbial slap on the wrist from the NCAA.