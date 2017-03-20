Lucas Gravelle going from Wazzu to TCU as grad transfer

Click to email (Opens in new window)

TCU has picked up some immediate special teams help, courtesy of a Pac-12 school.

On his personal Twitter account late last week, Lucas Gravelle announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at TCU. The longsnapper decided earlier this offseason to transfer from Washington State and finish up elsewhere.

As Gravelle will be coming to the Horned Frogs as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

I am extremely excited to announce that I have accepted a full scholarship to TCU! @TCUFootball @TCUonScout pic.twitter.com/PgRPrOdxkz — Lucas Gravelle (LS) (@LucasGAthlete) March 17, 2017

TCU subsequently confirmed on its official Twitter account Sunday evening the official arrival of the lineman.

Gravelle, who originally began his career at the junior college level, was Wazzu’s starting longsnapper for each of the last 25 games over the past two years.