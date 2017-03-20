Pat Narduzzi was on committee to find new Pitt AD Heather Lyke

After losing its athletics director to another school, the University of Pittsburgh has a new athletics director ready to get to work. Heather Lyke , previously of Eastern Michigan, will reportedly take on the job at Pittsburgh according to multiple reports including The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, The Detroit Free Press and Brett McMurphy of ESPN.com.
Lyke, a Michigan alum and former senior associate athletic director at Ohio State, will replace Scott Barnes, who left to take on the same role at Oregon State. She will be the first woman to be an athletic director in Pitt’s history.
Lyke was a trailblazer during her time at Eastern Michigan. She was the first ever MAC Cartwright Award winner for all-around athletic department excellence in the 2013-2014 academic year. Among the accomplishments at EMU under Lyke’s tenure include the highest overall athletic GPA in school history and the highest graduation rates for athletes in school history. Last season saw the most successful football season in school history in decades leading to the first bowl trip for the program since 1987.
Lyke will leave EMU at a time the school is potentially set to invest in improving athletics facilities in a big way, and her leadership will be a big part of the reason why the university feels it appropriate to even consider spending so much money to improve the athletics programs even if students and faculty on campus have concerns about such budget proposals.
As for the future of the Pitt football program, the hiring of Lyke seems to have no drawbacks. Pat Narduzzi has done well since being hired to be the head coach, so there is little reason for Lyke to be looking to make a change on the sideline to hire her preferred coach. Narduzzi was actually on the selection committee for finding a new AD, so it stands to reason the new AD has the support of the football coach. This is not a situation where the new AD will be asked to make a quick change, so that’s good for Narduzzi and the football program. Whether Lyke has any desire to figure out a long-term stadium solution on Pitt’s campus might be worth watching, although that might be a reach.
Expect one of the football-related questions to Lyke be about the non-conference scheduling plans. Among those first questions will be Lyke’s thoughts about the Penn State series. The two in-state schools (now with two women athletic directors), resumed their previously abandoned series last fall and will meet again for the next three seasons. As is custom, new ADs tend to draw their line in the sand on such in-state rivalry questions.
And if she says the football team is going to bring back the mustard-yellow helmets on a full-time basis, then she may be the best hire Pitt has made in years right out of the gate.
The Tennessee Volunteers may need to start asking for volunteers to get through the spring if the start of the offseason practice schedule is any suggestion. On Monday, Tennessee head coach Butch Jones announced eight players on Tennessee’s roster will be ruled out for the start of spring practices. A handful of others will be limited as well.
According to Saturday Down South, those players are safety Micah Abernathy, defensive back Rashaan Gaulden, defensive linemen Kyle Phillips, Shy Tuttle and Kendal Vickers, wide receivers Josh Smith and Brandon Johnson, and offensive lineman Brett Kendrick. The reason for those players being listed as out is not reported, but Jones suggested they are simply not in shape to go all in this spring at this point.
“We need to get them back at full strength,” Jones said. “I do think there will be competition.”
While these players may be down and out for the spring, there is no reason to fear they may be unavailable in the fall. Jones seems optimistic all players will be back and ready to go over the summer, which should be an encouraging sign. Abernathy also tied for the team lead in interceptions with two.
Abernathy was Tennessee’s second-leading tackler in 2016 with 69 tackles, including a team-high 52 solo tackles.
TCU has picked up some immediate special teams help, courtesy of a Pac-12 school.
On his personal Twitter account late last week, Lucas Gravelle announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at TCU. The longsnapper decided earlier this offseason to transfer from Washington State and finish up elsewhere.
As Gravelle will be coming to the Horned Frogs as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.
TCU subsequently confirmed on its official Twitter account Sunday evening the official arrival of the lineman.
Gravelle, who originally began his career at the junior college level, was Wazzu’s starting longsnapper for each of the last 25 games over the past two years.
The graduate transfer train continues to chug along, with an ACC program the latest to see a player pull into its station.
Jordan Martin (pictured, middle) confirmed to the Syracuse Post-Standard Sunday night that he has decided to transfer from Toledo to Syracuse. As the cornerback is expected to be coming to the Orange as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to suit up for Dino Babers‘ squad for the 2017 season, his final year of eligibility.
Martin’s quotes from his talk with the Post-Standard:
The process went pretty smoothly. Upon asking for my release from Toledo, I wanted to get my film out to as many schools as possible. I was familiar with Coach (Dino) Babers from him coaching in the MAC conference and (Bowling Green) being our rival school.
“They saw my film and brought me up for a visit. I loved the environment and the love I received from the coaching staff as well as the academic department. It’s a great school and they play some great teams, their schedule next year is hefty so it was pretty easy making my decision to play for them.
Including a 2015 season that saw him miss the entire year because of injury injury, Martin started 13 games the past three years. Five of those starts came in 2016, with all of those coming in the last five games of the season.
For the second time this offseason, Bill Snyder has a hole on his coaching staff to fill.
Kansas State announced via a press release earlier Sunday that Mike Cox will not return to the Wildcats for the 20117 season. Cox had spent the past five seasons as K-State’s linebackers coach.
In a statement, Cox cited a desire to spend more time with his family as the reason behind his decision to leave Manhattan.
“I appreciate the time I have spent at K-State coaching and mentoring so many great young men, but it’s time for me to step away and focus more on my family and my children,” said Cox. “I look forward to following the Wildcats next season and for many years to come.”
“We are grateful for what Mike has done for our program and young people and respect the decision he has made to spend more time with his family,” the longtime head coach said in his statement.
In mid-February, Del Miller announced he was stepping down as the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator. One day later, former K-State quarterback Collin Klein was announced as Miller’s replacement.