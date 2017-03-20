Syracuse lands Toledo corner as graduate transfer

The graduate transfer train continues to chug along, with an ACC program the latest to see a player pull into its station.
Jordan Martin (pictured, middle) confirmed to the Syracuse Post-Standard Sunday night that he has decided to transfer from Toledo to Syracuse. As the cornerback is expected to be coming to the Orange as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to suit up for Dino Babers‘ squad for the 2017 season, his final year of eligibility.
Martin’s quotes from his talk with the Post-Standard:
The process went pretty smoothly. Upon asking for my release from Toledo, I wanted to get my film out to as many schools as possible. I was familiar with Coach (Dino) Babers from him coaching in the MAC conference and (Bowling Green) being our rival school.
“They saw my film and brought me up for a visit. I loved the environment and the love I received from the coaching staff as well as the academic department. It’s a great school and they play some great teams, their schedule next year is hefty so it was pretty easy making my decision to play for them.
Including a 2015 season that saw him miss the entire year because of injury injury, Martin started 13 games the past three years. Five of those starts came in 2016, with all of those coming in the last five games of the season.
TCU has picked up some immediate special teams help, courtesy of a Pac-12 school.
On his personal Twitter account late last week, Lucas Gravelle announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at TCU. The longsnapper decided earlier this offseason to transfer from Washington State and finish up elsewhere.
As Gravelle will be coming to the Horned Frogs as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2017. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.
TCU subsequently confirmed on its official Twitter account Sunday evening the official arrival of the lineman.
Gravelle, who originally began his career at the junior college level, was Wazzu’s starting longsnapper for each of the last 25 games over the past two years.
For the second time this offseason, Bill Snyder has a hole on his coaching staff to fill.
Kansas State announced via a press release earlier Sunday that Mike Cox will not return to the Wildcats for the 20117 season. Cox had spent the past five seasons as K-State’s linebackers coach.
In a statement, Cox cited a desire to spend more time with his family as the reason behind his decision to leave Manhattan.
“I appreciate the time I have spent at K-State coaching and mentoring so many great young men, but it’s time for me to step away and focus more on my family and my children,” said Cox. “I look forward to following the Wildcats next season and for many years to come.”
“We are grateful for what Mike has done for our program and young people and respect the decision he has made to spend more time with his family,” the longtime head coach said in his statement.
In mid-February, Del Miller announced he was stepping down as the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator. One day later, former K-State quarterback Collin Klein was announced as Miller’s replacement.
South Carolina is in the middle of spring football practices but you have to figure that head coach Will Muschamp is going to let the team go home early on Sunday night in order to watch a little basketball.
Not only is the NCAA Tournament going on down the road in Greenville, but the Gamecocks themselves are playing in one of the biggest matchups in school history against No. 2 seeded Duke. While you would think that everybody on the football team would be supportive of their brethren on the hoops team trying to make it to the Sweet 16, it appears one player has a bit of a question of loyalties on the hard court.
“My favorite team is Duke. Since J.J. Redick, I’ve been a Blue Devil,” receiver Deebo Samuel told reporters earlier in the week, including The State, before eventually being pressed on the second round matchup with the Gamecocks. “I’m a Blue Devil but I hope South Carolina wins.”
It wasn’t exactly the most convincing of answers from one of the team’s best offensive threats so things might get a little awkward when the two teams tip off around 8:40 p.m. ET on Sunday. At the same time, he might be one of the lucky ones in the matchup since it appears Samuel is in a potential win-win scenario no matter what school takes home the victory.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is already the highest paid head coach in college football and it seems the school is sparing no expense when it comes to his staff either.
Mlive.com obtained the offer letters for three new staff members and interestingly two of them will make a whopping six-figures as part of two-year deals with the school.
Former Hawaii defensive coordinator Kevin Lempa was brought on board in Ann Arbor as a “senior defensive analyst” and will be paid $150,000 in base salary as part of his two-year deal. A bit of staff shuffling resulted in the need for a new director of player personnel for the Wolverines this offseason and they’ll pay a pretty big price as Sean Magee will fill that role for a cool $200,000 a year over two seasons.
About the only one not cashing in is new offensive analyst Scott Turner, who will make $50,000 on a one year deal. MLive notes that the reason the recent NFL offensive coordinator isn’t receiving a hefty salary right now could be because he is in line to become a 10th on-field coach if the NCAA approves a new rule adding the position.
With new Big Ten television deals and plenty of cash in the school’s coffers, it’s probably not surprising to see the Wolverines pay big bucks on the football staff as they compete with the Alabama’s and Clemson’s of the sport. Still, such a report only further underscores there’s a bit of a gap between the have’s and the have-nots’ in college football in this area.