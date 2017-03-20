Syracuse lands Toledo corner as graduate transfer

The graduate transfer train continues to chug along, with an ACC program the latest to see a player pull into its station.

Jordan Martin (pictured, middle) confirmed to the Syracuse Post-Standard Sunday night that he has decided to transfer from Toledo to Syracuse. As the cornerback is expected to be coming to the Orange as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to suit up for Dino Babers‘ squad for the 2017 season, his final year of eligibility.

Martin’s quotes from his talk with the Post-Standard:

The process went pretty smoothly. Upon asking for my release from Toledo, I wanted to get my film out to as many schools as possible. I was familiar with Coach (Dino) Babers from him coaching in the MAC conference and (Bowling Green) being our rival school. “They saw my film and brought me up for a visit. I loved the environment and the love I received from the coaching staff as well as the academic department. It’s a great school and they play some great teams, their schedule next year is hefty so it was pretty easy making my decision to play for them.

Including a 2015 season that saw him miss the entire year because of injury injury, Martin started 13 games the past three years. Five of those starts came in 2016, with all of those coming in the last five games of the season.