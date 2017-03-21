Ex-Georgia CB Shaq Wiggins will transfer from Louisville, too

Like a growing number of college football players, Shaq Wiggins is hoping that the third time will be a charm.

In a series of posts sent out through his personal Twitter account, Wiggins announced that he has “decided to part ways” with Louisville “and transfer else where (sic).” The Cardinals cornerback gave no reason for his decision to move on from the football program.

Wiggins has already received his degree from the U of L, thus affording him the opportunity to move on with immediate eligibility at another FBS program.

I would like to thank the University of Louisville for allowing me to be apart of such a great University and football program, but I — Shaquille Wiggins (@ShaqWiggins6) March 20, 2017

I have decided to part ways and transfer else where. I am very thankful and blessed for all opportunities but this decision is for me and — Shaquille Wiggins (@ShaqWiggins6) March 20, 2017

And my family, — Shaquille Wiggins (@ShaqWiggins6) March 20, 2017

In early May, Georgia announced that Wiggins had decided to transfer from the Bulldogs; later that month, he followed former UGA defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to the U of L. With Grantham departing this offseason for the same job at Mississippi State, it’s thought that the Bulldogs will be a potential landing spot for Wiggins.

Wiggins started at corner for the Cardinals in 2015, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. Injuries plagued him throughout the 2016 season.