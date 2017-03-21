Former Florida QB Treon Harris set to start at Tennessee State

Former Florida quarterback Treon Harris has transferred to Tennessee State in preparation for a battle for the starting job.

That battle ended before it began.

Incumbent O’Shay Ackerman-Carter was granted a release Monday in order to pursue a quarterbacking gig closer to his Jacksonville hometown. He entered both of the past two seasons as the Tigers’ starter before losing both years to injury, the latest an ACL tear.

“O’Shay’s a little dejected, but he said he thought transferring was the best thing for him and his family,” Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told the Nasvhille Tennessean. “I had a long conversation with him earlier today. He’s been given permission to contact some other schools and look elsewhere. I think his injuries also had a lot to do with it.”

Harris will now compete with Michael Hughes for the starting role. “I’ve still got plenty to prove. And we’ve still got competition at the position with (Hughes),” he told the paper.

In two off-and-on seasons at quarterback for Florida, Harris completed 174-of-346 (50.3 percent) passes for 2,695 yards (7.79 yards per attempt) with 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while rushing 171 times for 570 yards and three touchdowns.