Pair of UCF Knights suspended six games for failing NCAA drug test

Three months after the fact, UCF’s postseason loss is still impacting the team.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, sophomore wide receiver Tristan Payton (pictured) and redshirt freshman cornerback Nevelle Clarke have been suspended for a minimum of six games for failed drug tests. The tests were administered by the NCAA at UCF’s Cure Bowl appearance against Arkansas State.

The NCAA randomly selects players taking part in every bowl game, both before and after the contests. Both Clarke and Payton tested positive for marijuana.

“We hold our athletes to the highest standard and they’re going to have consequences if they don’t live up to that standard,” Knights head coach Scott Frost said in a statement. “We’re going to do everything we can for those two young men and hopefully they learn the lesson.”

Last season, Payton caught 12 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. He also completed two of four passes for 96 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown. It was the Knights’ longest pass play of the season.

Clarke played in 11 games in 2016, and had been pencilled in as one of the starting corners for the upcoming season.