Phil Knight, Lou Holtz to serve as guest coaches for Ohio State’s spring game next month

Urban Meyer has made a couple of high-profile, albeit temporary, additions to his Ohio State coaching staff.

OSU announced Tuesday morning that Nike co-founder Phil Knight and College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz will serve as guest coaches for the Buckeyes’ spring game next month. The Buckeyes will close out their 15 sessions with the annual spring game April 15 at Ohio Stadium.

Holtz was an assistant at Ohio State in 1968 before moving on to his fist head-coaching job, William & Mary. The former ESPN college football analyst went on to lead five Power Five programs — North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina — as well as one ill-fated season with the New York Jets. In 2008, he was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

From 1996-2000, Urban Meyer served as Holtz’s wide receivers coach at Notre Dame before leaving for his first head-coaching job at Bowling Green.

OSU athletics, including the football team, has been clad in Nike apparel for more than two decades. In January of 2016, the university announced a new deal with Nike that’s the largest in collegiate athletics.

As the release noted, this will be Knight’s second visit to Ohio Stadium in less than six months. Previously, he was at the Nov. 26 game between Ohio State and Michigan, and he spoke to the team following the 30-27 double overtime victory for the Buckeyes.

“I am very close to each of these individuals and I have enjoyed their friendship over many years,” Meyer said in a statement, “but even more I respect the impact they have had on Ohio State and college football. I am looking forward to having Coach Holtz and Phil Knight on our campus as guest coaches, and I am very appreciative they want to take part in and support our spring game.”

OSU kicked off spring practice earlier today as they begin preparing for the sixth season under Meyer.