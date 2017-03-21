Phil Knight, Lou Holtz to serve as guest coaches for Ohio State’s spring game next month

Urban Meyer has made a couple of high-profile, albeit temporary, additions to his Ohio State coaching staff.
OSU announced Tuesday morning that Nike co-founder Phil Knight and College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz will serve as guest coaches for the Buckeyes’ spring game next month. The Buckeyes will close out their 15 sessions with the annual spring game April 15 at Ohio Stadium.
Holtz was an assistant at Ohio State in 1968 before moving on to his fist head-coaching job, William & Mary. The former ESPN college football analyst went on to lead five Power Five programs — North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina — as well as one ill-fated season with the New York Jets. In 2008, he was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.
From 1996-2000, Urban Meyer served as Holtz’s wide receivers coach at Notre Dame before leaving for his first head-coaching job at Bowling Green.
OSU athletics, including the football team, has been clad in Nike apparel for more than two decades. In January of 2016, the university announced a new deal with Nike that’s the largest in collegiate athletics.
As the release noted, this will be Knight’s second visit to Ohio Stadium in less than six months. Previously, he was at the Nov. 26 game between Ohio State and Michigan, and he spoke to the team following the 30-27 double overtime victory for the Buckeyes.
“I am very close to each of these individuals and I have enjoyed their friendship over many years,” Meyer said in a statement, “but even more I respect the impact they have had on Ohio State and college football. I am looking forward to having Coach Holtz and Phil Knight on our campus as guest coaches, and I am very appreciative they want to take part in and support our spring game.”
OSU kicked off spring practice earlier today as they begin preparing for the sixth season under Meyer.
Like a growing number of college football players, Shaq Wiggins is hoping that the third time will be a charm.
In a series of posts sent out through his personal Twitter account, Wiggins announced that he has “decided to part ways” with Louisville “and transfer else where (sic).” The Cardinals cornerback gave no reason for his decision to move on from the football program.
Wiggins has already received his degree from the U of L, thus affording him the opportunity to move on with immediate eligibility at another FBS program.
In early May, Georgia announced that Wiggins had decided to transfer from the Bulldogs; later that month, he followed former UGA defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to the U of L. With Grantham departing this offseason for the same job at Mississippi State, it’s thought that the Bulldogs will be a potential landing spot for Wiggins.
Wiggins started at corner for the Cardinals in 2015, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. Injuries plagued him throughout the 2016 season.
Not long after Baker Mayfield‘s arrest on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, the Oklahoma quarterback issued a lengthy and heartfelt apology, saying in part that “I will earn your respect back and prove that I can handle myself in every situation, on and off the field.”
For the first time since that late February arrest in Arkansas, the man who will determine what if any playing time on the field Mayfield does or doesn’t miss because of the development publicly addressed the situation.
One day before the Sooners are set to kick off spring practice, Bob Stoops addressed the media. Of course, Mayfield’s situation was brought up, with Stoops describing himself as “very disappointed” that the player put himself in such a position.
“Very disappointed that Baker put himself in that situation,” the coach said in his first public comments on the arrest. “He’s very hurt that he put himself in that position as well. I’m sure it’s hurt him. It’s embarrassed him. But he can overcome it and I’m sure he will as he moves forward.”
When asked if Mayfield would be facing any type of punishment from the team over the legal issues, which includes charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing the scene as well as resisting arrest, Stoops stated that since the case is “still ongoing, we won’t determine anything until it’s complete.” Stoops declined to address a question regarding the video of the arrest that was released earlier this month.
Mayfield, a finalist for the 2016 Heisman Trophy, will be permitted to practice with the team when the Sooners open spring practice Tuesday. OU will play host to UTEP top open the 2017 season Sept. 2 before traveling to Columbus the following weekend for what could/should be a Top-10 matchup with Ohio State.
Big 12 football was among the last topics you’d expect to come up during today’s Congressional hearing, but, given the news cycle these days, perhaps the unexpected should be expected.
As FBI director James Comey testified before Congress, Texas Representative Mike Conaway tried to equate the 2016 election with the Texas-Texas Tech football rivalry. Or something. See if you can make sense of this.
Suddenly drawn into the inner-workings of Washington, Texas Tech sprung its head up to take advantage.
Tune in next week, when the Wisconsin-Minnesota rivalry somehow gets drawn into the health care debate.
Colorado has announced that Ralphie IV, the Buffs’ retired, rumbling mascot, passed away Sunday. She was 19.
A month shy of the buffalo’s 20th birthday, Ralphie was euthanized after her longtime veterinarian determined wide-scale liver failure put her health in rapid and irreversible decline.”She was ready to go today,” caretaker John Graves said to Colorado’s official site. “It was very peaceful … almost 20 is fairly old for a buffalo.” Ralphie was buried in her retirement home of Henderson, Colo.
Donated to Colorado by Ted Turner, Ralphie IV was one of the longest-serving and most successful mascots in Buffaloes history. She served as the Buffaloes’ mascot from 1998-08, leading the charge for a record-tying 75 games, including six bowl games and CU’s 2001 Big 12 Championship victory.
“Ralphie IV will be greatly missed by all,” Graves said. “It really is a sad day for the Ralphie Program, the University and for CU fans across the nation. Fans knew Ralphie IV for her right horn that grew crooked, the Handlers that had the privilege to work with her knew her for her unique personality.
“She had a great career at the University and enjoyed all the times she led the football team onto the field, both at Folsom and at away stadiums. After retirement she lived a great life grazing away in her pastures. We lost a great buffalo, a great mascot, and a great icon.”