Report: OT Noah Beh to transfer from Penn State to Delaware

A suspension for unspecified team rules kept Noah Beh from playing for Penn State for most of the 2016 season. Now, the offensive tackle has decided to ply his football wares at a lower rung on the collegiate ladder.
Citing program sources, 247Sports.com is reporting that Beh will transfer to Delaware to finish out his collegiate playing career. The Nittany Lions released their spring roster Tuesday morning, and Beh wasn’t listed on it.
The football program has thus far declined to address the lineman’s status with the team moving forward.
A three-star member of PSU’s 2014 recruiting class, Beh was rated as the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Beh played in 13 games in 2015.
After working as a starter last spring, the suspension derailed Beh’s rise up the depth chart as he never played another down for the Nittany Lions. Despite the suspension, he was still permitted to practice with the team last year.
As Delaware plays at the FCS level, Beh will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. Counting this season, Beh will have two years of eligibility remaining.
WATCH: Nick Saban launches quintessential Nick Saban rant
The calendar may say March, but Nick Saban‘s testiness with the media screams mid-October.
Tuesday, Alabama kicked off spring practice as the Crimson Tide begins preparing for the 2017 season. Afterward, and as is standard practice, the head coach met with the media to review the day’s proceedings and gave an overview of the current state of his squad.
One particular question, however, raised Saban’s dander, with the offending party having the gall to ask about the Tide returning to a “ball-control” mentality based on how the national championship game loss played out. That was enough to set Saban off, with the coach initially teeing off on the questioner — “[D]o you do what everybody else in the media does, just create some shit, put it on the wall and see what sticks?” — before veering off on a tangent about an NCAA rule regarding high school coaches; dipping his toes into the loud noise surrounding politics; and finally getting back to the original topic.
Below is the transcript of Saban’s rant, followed by video of his latest measured tongue-lashing of the media.
There, there, there, there was nothing, you know we didn’t block them, we didn’t execute very well. We didn’t throw the ball accurately when we had open people and a couple of times we dropped it, so I think it was more a lack of execution than something schematically that we were doing, and that’s on us as coaches. That’s not to blame anybody but us for not having players more well-prepared. You know, the defense also needs to get themselves off the field on third down so that they don’t have to play as many plays, so it’s a combination of things.
“I do think that we could have executed a lot better in that particular game and I think most players would probably tell you that on both sides of the ball — not to take anything away from Clemson — but it is what it is. But, as we always do, we’re going to self-assess what we did through quality control, what we did well, what we need to improve on, visit people [to] try to get better at the things we need to do better. I don’t, philosophically, we’re not, I don’t know where you came up with where we need to go to ball control. That’s not what we do. I mean, the New England Patriots threw the ball over 60-some-percent of the time, which is more than we threw it. So where does that assumption come from? Or do you do what everybody else in the media does, just create some shit, put it on the wall and see what sticks, which is what I see happening everywhere. And people who scream the loudest, they kind of get the attention and we pass some rule that everybody has to live with, or some law, and the consequences mess up a lot of other things. Do it all the time. We’re doing it right now. The NC-double-A is doing it. We’re gonna change the way we have summer camps, we can’t have high school coaches working summer camps. I mean, it’s the most ridiculous things that I’ve ever seen. But it is what it is and whatever they do they do.
“So we say we don’t want third-parties dealing with players so we’re not going to let the high school coach bring a guy to camp but some third-party guy can bring him to camp now. Makes no sense at all. I mean, but all the people who have common sense, they won’t say anything about it. But the people who scream the loudest will get the thing changed and it’ll mess everything up. It’s the way it goes. The way it goes in the world, politics, just the way it goes. Same thing way with you: we’re going to be more conservative now and ball-control offense. Where did that come from? I never said that. Nobody in this building ever said that, so where’d you come up with that? Just, you know, had a dream about it or what? If we had caught some passes in the national championship game, we had guys open, we wouldn’t have had to control the ball. We would have scored more touchdowns.
Iowa State QB Joel Lanning now Cyclones’ starting middle linebacker
Joel Lanning began the 2016 season as Iowa State’s starting quarterback, but by the end of the year he’d ceded the job to Jacob Park.
But just because Lanning is no longer the Cyclones’ top quarterback doesn’t mean the coaching staff is letting his other talents go to waste on the sideline. He became a running specialist toward the end of last season and may reprise that role in 2017. But that’s not all.
Lanning, who Iowa State lists at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, is also practicing at linebacker. And doing quite well at it.
“He’s the No. 1 mike linebacker for us right now,” linebackers coach Tyson Veidt told the Des Moines Register. “(He’s) doing a great job there running with the ones. It’s certainly his job to lose.”
Lanning’s quarterback style made him familiar with frequent contact. He rushed 121 times for 518 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns in 2016, including a 17-carry, 171-yard, five-touchdown effort in a 66-10 thrashing of Texas Tech.
While both Lanning and the Iowa State coaches are still trying to figure out what, exactly, Lanning’s role will be this season, it’s clear it will be a prominent one. It’s looking now as if Lanning will play primarily on defense while playing spot duty on offense. (Note to Lanning: make sure you switch shoulder pads when transitioning from quarterback to linebacker and vice versa.)
“Coach (Matt) Campbell told me, ‘If everything works, you’re probably going to be throwing up after all the games because you’re going to be playing so much,” Lanning told the paper.
Former Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis charged with misdemeanor domestic assault
Former Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been charged with pushing his girlfriend, dragging her and putting his hand to her throat, culminating in misdemeanor domestic assault charges.
According to an Ann Arbor police deport obtained by Land of 10, officers were called early Wednesday morning after Lewis and his live-in girlfriend got in an argument over who pays the bills at their apartment. He began throwing pillows and a blanket at her when, after moving to the closet, he grabbed the woman by the hair, dragged her, grabbed her by the neck and held her to the floor “for about three seconds.” (Officers on the scene did not see visible marks on her neck.)
“When asked if Lewis had grabbed (the woman’s) throat he stated that he may have grabbed it while trying to get her off him but had no intentions to hurt (her),” the police report said. “Lewis stated at no time was he trying to assault (her), he was trying to leave.”
Police located Lewis near the Wolverines’ football offices and arrested him, but did not pursue charges. After reviewing police files, but the prosecutor reversed that decision the next day. Lewis pleaded not guilty. The charges carry maximum penalties of 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Lewis was a consensus All-American in 2016 and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back. In 48 career games, Lewis collected 133 tackles, six interceptions, 8.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble during his time in maize and blue.
“It’s sad that somebody would want to control you so bad they would ruin your life over it,” Lewis tweeted hours after the incident, but later deleted the message.
He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 12. The NFL Draft begins April 27.
Former Florida QB Treon Harris set to start at Tennessee State
Former Florida quarterback Treon Harrishas transferred to Tennessee State in preparation for a battle for the starting job.
That battle ended before it began.
Incumbent O’Shay Ackerman-Carter was granted a release Monday in order to pursue a quarterbacking gig closer to his Jacksonville hometown. He entered both of the past two seasons as the Tigers’ starter before losing both years to injury, the latest an ACL tear.
“O’Shay’s a little dejected, but he said he thought transferring was the best thing for him and his family,” Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told the Nasvhille Tennessean. “I had a long conversation with him earlier today. He’s been given permission to contact some other schools and look elsewhere. I think his injuries also had a lot to do with it.”
Harris will now compete with Michael Hughes for the starting role. “I’ve still got plenty to prove. And we’ve still got competition at the position with (Hughes),” he told the paper.
In two off-and-on seasons at quarterback for Florida, Harris completed 174-of-346 (50.3 percent) passes for 2,695 yards (7.79 yards per attempt) with 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while rushing 171 times for 570 yards and three touchdowns.