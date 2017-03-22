Former Alabama, WKU QB Parker McLeod not on Georgia’s roster

It appears Parker McLeod‘s winding college football odyssey has taken yet another turn.
As initially noted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, McLeod is not listed on Georgia’s updated spring roster. The quarterback joined the Bulldogs as a walk-on last season.
McLeod was a three-star member of Alabama’s 2013 recruiting class. After redshirting his true freshman season, he left Alabama in May of last year before landing at WKU two months later. Because of NCAA transfer rules, he was forced to sit out the 2014 season.
After never playing a down at WKU, McLeod moved on to UGA as a student only in 2015.
McLeod is the second quarterback to have departed the Bulldogs this month. A little over a week ago, UGA announced that Brice Ramsey has decided to transfer out.
With the twin departures this month, UGA now has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — sophomore and returning starter Jacob Eason and freshman Jake Fromm. The only other player at the position is walk-on Sam Vaughn.
In quotes distributed by the school after Kirby Smart had previewed spring practice with the media, the head coach addressed the depth, or lack thereof, at quarterback.
We’ve got three quarterbacks in the spring. Obviously, those three guys will be working. Sam (Vaughn) will be working with Jacob (Eason) and Jake (Fromm). We’re excited about the work that we’ve been able to get in with them right now through meetings. They’ve been doing some seven-on-seven on their own. The biggest thing right now is yeah, we’ve got a depth issue. We’ve got some really good preferred-type walk-on guys coming in in the fall. We don’t have another signee obviously coming in, and that’s something we’ve got to address in the upcoming year’s recruiting class. From a standpoint of development or arms, I’m more concerned with being able to get functionality at practice when you only have three quarterbacks. We don’t really have a person to move over there. We’ve got guys who played high school quarterback, but they’re at another position for us now and we don’t want to have to sacrifice that. We’ll continue to work the way we’ve got to with those three guys. They’ll get a lot of work, that’s the good thing, and we’ll probably have some help out there with us just to throw balls.