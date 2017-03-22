QB Matthew Merrick leaving Longhorns to focus on academics

Third on the depth chart and with little hope of climbing any higher, Matthew Merrick has decided to shift his focus to the first part of the word “student-athlete.”
Texas announced via a press release that Merrick has decided to leave the Longhorns football program and focus on his academics at the university. At some point in the future, particularly if an opportunity presents itself, either at UT or elsewhere, Merrick will reevaluate his prospects in the sport.
“I had a great talk with [offensive coordinator Tim] Beck, who was willing to help me with whatever I decided to do,” a statement from Merrick began. “After discussing it with my family, I’ve decided to step away from the football team and focus on my academics at UT. If an opportunity in football were to present itself in the future, that’s something I would consider, but for now, I believe it’s best to strengthen my academics as much as possible.
“I want to thank all of my teammates, the staff, Coach Beck and [head coach Tom] Herman for their support, and I appreciate all of the relationships I’ve built during my time with the team. I’ll always consider myself a Longhorn and will be rooting them on in the future.”
Merrick was the Longhorns’ No. 3 quarterback, behind starter Shane Buechele and Sam Ehlinger. A walk-on, Josh Covery, is also on the roster.
Jerrod Heard had moved to wide receiver earlier this offseason; it’s unclear if this development will ultimately lead him back under center, although that’s not a direction the program will head toward at the moment. The Longhorns are also pursuing LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris.
A three-star 2015 signee, Merrick was rated as the No. 56 pro-style quarterback in the country that year. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then didn’t see the field in 2016. In the fall of 2015, though, he was named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Former Alabama, WKU QB Parker McLeod not on Georgia’s roster
It appears Parker McLeod‘s winding college football odyssey has taken yet another turn.
As initially noted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, McLeod is not listed on Georgia’s updated spring roster. The quarterback joined the Bulldogs as a walk-on last season.
McLeod was a three-star member of Alabama’s 2013 recruiting class. After redshirting his true freshman season, he left Alabama in May of last year before landing at WKU two months later. Because of NCAA transfer rules, he was forced to sit out the 2014 season.
McLeod is the second quarterback to have departed the Bulldogs this month. A little over a week ago, UGA announced that Brice Ramsey has decided to transfer out.
With the twin departures this month, UGA now has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — sophomore and returning starter Jacob Eason and freshman Jake Fromm. The only other player at the position is walk-on Sam Vaughn.
In quotes distributed by the school after Kirby Smart had previewed spring practice with the media, the head coach addressed the depth, or lack thereof, at quarterback.
We’ve got three quarterbacks in the spring. Obviously, those three guys will be working. Sam (Vaughn) will be working with Jacob (Eason) and Jake (Fromm). We’re excited about the work that we’ve been able to get in with them right now through meetings. They’ve been doing some seven-on-seven on their own. The biggest thing right now is yeah, we’ve got a depth issue. We’ve got some really good preferred-type walk-on guys coming in in the fall. We don’t have another signee obviously coming in, and that’s something we’ve got to address in the upcoming year’s recruiting class. From a standpoint of development or arms, I’m more concerned with being able to get functionality at practice when you only have three quarterbacks. We don’t really have a person to move over there. We’ve got guys who played high school quarterback, but they’re at another position for us now and we don’t want to have to sacrifice that. We’ll continue to work the way we’ve got to with those three guys. They’ll get a lot of work, that’s the good thing, and we’ll probably have some help out there with us just to throw balls.
Report: OT Noah Beh to transfer from Penn State to Delaware
A suspension for unspecified team rules kept Noah Beh from playing for Penn State for most of the 2016 season. Now, the offensive tackle has decided to ply his football wares at a lower rung on the collegiate ladder.
Citing program sources, 247Sports.com is reporting that Beh will transfer to Delaware to finish out his collegiate playing career. The Nittany Lions released their spring roster Tuesday morning, and Beh wasn’t listed on it.
The football program has thus far declined to address the lineman’s status with the team moving forward.
A three-star member of PSU’s 2014 recruiting class, Beh was rated as the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Beh played in 13 games in 2015.
After working as a starter last spring, the suspension derailed Beh’s rise up the depth chart as he never played another down for the Nittany Lions. Despite the suspension, he was still permitted to practice with the team last year.
As Delaware plays at the FCS level, Beh will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. Counting this season, Beh will have two years of eligibility remaining.
WATCH: Nick Saban launches quintessential Nick Saban rant
The calendar may say March, but Nick Saban‘s testiness with the media screams mid-October.
Tuesday, Alabama kicked off spring practice as the Crimson Tide begins preparing for the 2017 season. Afterward, and as is standard practice, the head coach met with the media to review the day’s proceedings and gave an overview of the current state of his squad.
One particular question, however, raised Saban’s dander, with the offending party having the gall to ask about the Tide returning to a “ball-control” mentality based on how the national championship game loss played out. That was enough to set Saban off, with the coach initially teeing off on the questioner — “[D]o you do what everybody else in the media does, just create some shit, put it on the wall and see what sticks?” — before veering off on a tangent about an NCAA rule regarding high school coaches; dipping his toes into the loud noise surrounding politics; and finally getting back to the original topic.
Below is the transcript of Saban’s rant, followed by video of his latest measured tongue-lashing of the media.
There, there, there, there was nothing, you know we didn’t block them, we didn’t execute very well. We didn’t throw the ball accurately when we had open people and a couple of times we dropped it, so I think it was more a lack of execution than something schematically that we were doing, and that’s on us as coaches. That’s not to blame anybody but us for not having players more well-prepared. You know, the defense also needs to get themselves off the field on third down so that they don’t have to play as many plays, so it’s a combination of things.
“I do think that we could have executed a lot better in that particular game and I think most players would probably tell you that on both sides of the ball — not to take anything away from Clemson — but it is what it is. But, as we always do, we’re going to self-assess what we did through quality control, what we did well, what we need to improve on, visit people [to] try to get better at the things we need to do better. I don’t, philosophically, we’re not, I don’t know where you came up with where we need to go to ball control. That’s not what we do. I mean, the New England Patriots threw the ball over 60-some-percent of the time, which is more than we threw it. So where does that assumption come from? Or do you do what everybody else in the media does, just create some shit, put it on the wall and see what sticks, which is what I see happening everywhere. And people who scream the loudest, they kind of get the attention and we pass some rule that everybody has to live with, or some law, and the consequences mess up a lot of other things. Do it all the time. We’re doing it right now. The NC-double-A is doing it. We’re gonna change the way we have summer camps, we can’t have high school coaches working summer camps. I mean, it’s the most ridiculous things that I’ve ever seen. But it is what it is and whatever they do they do.
“So we say we don’t want third-parties dealing with players so we’re not going to let the high school coach bring a guy to camp but some third-party guy can bring him to camp now. Makes no sense at all. I mean, but all the people who have common sense, they won’t say anything about it. But the people who scream the loudest will get the thing changed and it’ll mess everything up. It’s the way it goes. The way it goes in the world, politics, just the way it goes. Same thing way with you: we’re going to be more conservative now and ball-control offense. Where did that come from? I never said that. Nobody in this building ever said that, so where’d you come up with that? Just, you know, had a dream about it or what? If we had caught some passes in the national championship game, we had guys open, we wouldn’t have had to control the ball. We would have scored more touchdowns.
Iowa State QB Joel Lanning now Cyclones’ starting middle linebacker
Joel Lanning began the 2016 season as Iowa State’s starting quarterback, but by the end of the year he’d ceded the job to Jacob Park.
But just because Lanning is no longer the Cyclones’ top quarterback doesn’t mean the coaching staff is letting his other talents go to waste on the sideline. He became a running specialist toward the end of last season and may reprise that role in 2017. But that’s not all.
Lanning, who Iowa State lists at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, is also practicing at linebacker. And doing quite well at it.
“He’s the No. 1 mike linebacker for us right now,” linebackers coach Tyson Veidt told the Des Moines Register. “(He’s) doing a great job there running with the ones. It’s certainly his job to lose.”
Lanning’s quarterback style made him familiar with frequent contact. He rushed 121 times for 518 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns in 2016, including a 17-carry, 171-yard, five-touchdown effort in a 66-10 thrashing of Texas Tech.
While both Lanning and the Iowa State coaches are still trying to figure out what, exactly, Lanning’s role will be this season, it’s clear it will be a prominent one. It’s looking now as if Lanning will play primarily on defense while playing spot duty on offense. (Note to Lanning: make sure you switch shoulder pads when transitioning from quarterback to linebacker and vice versa.)
“Coach (Matt) Campbell told me, ‘If everything works, you’re probably going to be throwing up after all the games because you’re going to be playing so much,” Lanning told the paper.