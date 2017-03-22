Toledo, Jason Candle reach agreement on contract extension

After just one year on the job, Jason Candle has earned himself some additional job security — or a bigger golden parachute should he be canned.
Toledo announced Wednesday that the university and its head football coach have reached an agreement on a contract extension. Candle is now signed through 2021, meaning he received a one-year extension of his original five-year deal agreed to in December of 2015.
There was no word on what if any financial bump was included in the reworked contract. Candle’s $675,000 salary in 2016 was second to Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck ($820,000) in the MAC. With Fleck now at Minnesota, Candle is likely the highest-paid coach in the conference.
“Jason has played a very important part of the success of our football program over the last eight years, first as an assistant coach and now as head coach,” said athletic director Mike O’Brien in a statement. “He is a tremendous leader and teacher of young men, and has a great desire to elevate our football program to even greater heights. We look forward to his leadership for many years to come.”
Candle spent seven seasons as a Toledo assistant, the last four as offensive coordinator, before taking over the program after Matt Campbell left for the Iowa State job. In his first year as head coach, Candle guided the Rockets to a 9-4 record.
“I’m very appreciative of the support and confidence that President Gaber and Mike O’Brien have in me and my staff,” said Candle. “Our program is built on a strong foundation of success, and we are focused on bringing a Mid-American Conference Championship to this great University.”