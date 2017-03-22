WKU RB Leon Allen medically cleared to return to practice

Leon Allen‘s return from a devastating injury has taken a major step forward.
In September of 2015, Allen, one of the top running backs in Conference USA, sustained a significant and serious knee injury in Western Kentucky’s Week 2 win over Louisiana Tech. While he received a medical hardship waiver in March of last year, he hadn’t played in a game or even fully participated in practice since the injury.
Tuesday, that all changed as the football program confirmed that Allen has been medically cleared to participate in practice. The Hilltoppers will kick off spring practice Thursday afternoon, with the back adding the next chapter to his comeback.
“There are a lot of Western Kentucky fans that have been around the program multiple years who haven’t seen an athlete do some of the things he’s done on the field,” head coach Mike Sanford said according to the Bowling Green Daily News. “To me it’s disappointing to think there’s even a thought of him not having a chance to return to that football field.
“So the football side of it to me is extremely important to … end what he started well.”
Allen was far and away the Hilltoppers’ leading rusher in 2014, totaling 1,542 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Those totals were good for third in Conference USA and 18th nationally.
The multi-purpose back was also a threat out of the backfield, with his 51 receptions that season finishing up fourth on the team.