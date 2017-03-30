Arkansas House votes to exempt sporting venues from expanded gun law

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Remember how we talked about it’s impossible to follow sports and ignore politics? Not long after John Swofford released a statement on how a North Carolina law would effect ACC sporting events, the Arkansas legislature passed a bill that will do the same in the SEC.

The Arkansas House voted 71-20 to allow its state colleges and universities to exempt themselves from a law that greatly expands venues permitting concealed-carry handguns. Until the passing of SB724 today, guns would have been permissible inside Razorback Stadium, among other places.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement earlier this week urging state lawmakers to remove sporting venues from the bill. “HB 1249 creates concerns for the Southeastern Conference and its member institutions,” he said. “It remains our collective desire to provide a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans, and will continue to closely monitor the status of this legislation.”

#BREAKING Arkansas House of Representatives vote to pass #SB724 which means guns will not be allowed in Razorback Stadium — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 30, 2017

Passing the bill was made more complicated by the involvement of the NRA, according to Rep. Jimmy Gateway.

“If we vote one way, we make all of Razorback Nation mad, if we vote the other way, we make the NRA & 2nd Amendment people mad- Rep Gazeway — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) March 30, 2017

The bill must now head back to the Senate before it can receive final approval from Governor Asa Hutchinson.