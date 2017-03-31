2015 four-star lineman will transfer from Maryland

A prominent member of Maryland’s recruiting class two years ago has decided to exit the football program.

While there’s nothing officially official from the school, 247Sports.com is reporting that Quarvez Boulware has transferred from the Terrapins. In a significant hint that this report is headed in the right direction, the offensive lineman is no longer listed on the team’s online roster.

A four-star member of the U of M’s 2015 recruiting class, Boulware was rated as the No. 18 guard in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the District of Columbia. Only one player in the Terps’ class that year was rated higher — defensive tackle Adam McLean.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Boulware played in six games last season. He started one of those contests.

With the starting left guard graduating, it was thought that Boulware would take over that job. However, junior Sean Christie opened spring practice with the first team. It’s thought positioning on the depth chart played a role in Boulware’s decision.