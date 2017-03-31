ACC votes to consider North Carolina as host for future championship events

North Carolina is back in business with the ACC.
The conference announced on Friday afternoon that the ACC Council of Presidents has voted that the state of North Carolina will again be considered for hosting future ACC Championships. The move comes just a day after the state legislature replaced H.B. 2, a controversial law aimed at protections for LGBT people.
Back in late September, the ACC pulled events from the state as a result of the uproar surrounding the bill. That resulted in the football championship game being moved from Charlotte down to Orlando, Fla. in a game where Clemson beat Virginia Tech on the Tigers’ way to a national title.
The NCAA also followed suit in removing events from the state but has taken a more cautious approach over the repeal of H.B. 2. President Mark Emmert said on Thursday at his annual press conference prior to the Final Four that the association would consider the recent changes to the law but did not commit to any formal actions.
It appears that is not the case for the ACC, which moved quickly to return to the state that is most closely associated with the conference. While it was not confirmed in the league’s statement, chances are high that the 2017 ACC Football Championship Game will likely be back in Charlotte following the conclusion of the upcoming regular season.
Florida State safety Derwin James’ return to the football field this spring has been a welcome sight for all Seminoles fans but they might be surprised to see him out of his usual spot in the starting 22 right now.
While the jack-of-all-trades player is listed as the team’s starting safety heading into 2017, James is trying his hand at something a little different this month as he comes back from a knee injury that sidelined him for most of last year. According to ESPN.com, not only is he roaming around the field in normal spot at safety, but he’s been lining up at kick returner, defensive end, linebacker and, especially, cornerback.
“I wanted him to have that information so when we pull that book out, he knows how to play corner, he knows how to play safety, he knows how to play rush end — so we’ll mix and match him where we think we can get matchups,” head coach Jimbo Fisher told the site. “But we had to do it now and add those things to it, or we wouldn’t be able to.”
James had an impressive freshman year but was lost in Week 2 of the 2016 season with a meniscus tear. The extra versatility being shown off this spring is something for the coaching staff to have in their back pocket but also was brought about as a result of the shoulder surgery that starter Tarvarus McFadden underwent, knocking the corner out of action until fall camp.
With powerhouse Alabama looming in the opener, having flexibility on defense is no doubt a good thing for Florida State and for James, who might be lining himself up to have the next Jabrill Peppers-esque season in college football.
A month after opting to leave Duke, Thomas Sirk is getting down to the business of finding a new college football home.
According to 247Sports.com, Sirk will take an official visit to South Carolina this weekend. Kurt Roper was Sirk’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach his first two seasons with the Blue Devils in 2012 and 2013, and now serves as the Gamecocks’ co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
It’s believed that East Carolina is another potential landing spot for the former Duke quarterback.
Regardless of which FBS program Sirk ultimately lands at, he’ll be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer. Provided he can get and remain healthy, of course.
Sirk continues his recovery from what was his third Achilles injury, which he sustained last August, and would have been held out of contact had he remained at Duke for spring practice. The same injury cost the quarterback both the 2013 and 2016 seasons. Sirk started all 12 games during the 2015 season before rupturing his Achilles in early February of 2016.
Because of those injuries, Sirk was granted a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA this past November.
Make room, Texas A&M-UCLA. You have some prime-time company.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the above 2017 opener had been moved from Saturday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 3. Friday, both Virginia Tech and West Virginia announced that the latest battle for the Black Diamond Trophy has been similarly shifted.
Scheduled for the first Saturday in September at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, the Tech WVU game will now be played Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on ABC.
When the announcement came regarding the move for the Aggies-Bruins game, it was stated the kickoff would be either 7:30 or 8 ET. Given this latest development, the latter kickoff time is a near certainty.
Tech and WVU have met a total of 51 times, with the first coming in 1912 and the most recent 12 years ago. According to the Mountaineers, it’s the fifth-longest series in school history.
One of the top defensive backs in the country will be sidelined for a while after literally suffering a bad break.
During a Thursday practice session, Andrew Wingard suffered what is believed to be a broken hand. It’s expected the free safety will be sidelined for the remainder of Wyoming’s spring.
“I would say there is a great likelihood that he will likely miss the rest of spring, which is disappointing, but it’s where it is,” head coach Craig Bohl said in quotes distributed by the school.
The good news is that Wingard should be 100-percent healthy well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.
Wingard has started 25 of 26 games in his first two seasons with the Cowboys. He’s been credited with 100-plus tackle each of those seasons, with his 131 this past season leading the team.
After his true freshman season in 2015, Wingard was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). Last season, he was one of 16 finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.