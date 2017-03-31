ACC votes to consider North Carolina as host for future championship events

North Carolina is back in business with the ACC.

The conference announced on Friday afternoon that the ACC Council of Presidents has voted that the state of North Carolina will again be considered for hosting future ACC Championships. The move comes just a day after the state legislature replaced H.B. 2, a controversial law aimed at protections for LGBT people.

Back in late September, the ACC pulled events from the state as a result of the uproar surrounding the bill. That resulted in the football championship game being moved from Charlotte down to Orlando, Fla. in a game where Clemson beat Virginia Tech on the Tigers’ way to a national title.

The NCAA also followed suit in removing events from the state but has taken a more cautious approach over the repeal of H.B. 2. President Mark Emmert said on Thursday at his annual press conference prior to the Final Four that the association would consider the recent changes to the law but did not commit to any formal actions.

It appears that is not the case for the ACC, which moved quickly to return to the state that is most closely associated with the conference. While it was not confirmed in the league’s statement, chances are high that the 2017 ACC Football Championship Game will likely be back in Charlotte following the conclusion of the upcoming regular season.