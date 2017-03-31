College football spring games: Dates, TV times

As the calendar flips from March to April, the rush of college football spring games commences in earnest.

On the Power Five side alone, there are nearly 60 spring games scheduled to be played in the month of April. Last year around this time, Urban Meyer was urging Ohio State fans to show up en masse; the Buckeye faithful responded with a record-breaking turnout. That six-figure record should be safe — maybe.

Channeling his inner Urban, James Franklin earlier this month very passionately challenged fans to attend Penn State’s spring game to showcase to recruits and the rest of the country that “football is a very, very important part of Penn State.” Texas seemingly has momentum, what with Tom Herman replacing Charlie Strong as head coach, and that hire could cause a spike in interest and spring butts in the seats. Clemson, coming off its first national championship in three decades and with some question marks given key departures, will certainly see a surge in attendance, although the official seating capacity of 81,500 at Memorial Stadium would preclude them from doing anything other than (barely) cracking the Top 10 in all-time spring game attendance.

Alabama historically fares well in spring attendance — four of the Top 10 — although the last huge crowd was six years ago. Coming off the first title-game loss under Nick Saban, don’t expect a big jump this year either.

With those storylines in mind, below is the complete slate of spring games for the next four-plus weeks.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Arizona, 9 p.m. ET

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Northwestern, 11 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

South Carolina, noon ET (SEC Network)

North Carolina State, 1 p.m. ET

Michigan State, 3 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Texas Tech, 4 p.m. ET

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Florida, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Ole Miss, noon ET (SEC Network)

Purdue, 1 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Auburn, 2 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Iowa State, 2 p.m. ET

Oklahoma, 2 p.m. ET

Texas A&M, 2 pm. ET (ESPNU)

Clemson, 2:30 p.m. ET

Florida State, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

North Carolina, 3 p.m. ET

Wake Forest, 3 p.m. ET

Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

TCU (time still to be determined)

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Louisville, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. ET

Utah, 1 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

West Virginia, 1 p.m. ET

Kansas, 2 p.m. ET

Missouri, 2 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Nebraska, 2 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. ET

Texas, 2 p.m. ET (Longhorn Network)

USC, 3 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Stanford, 4 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Arizona State, 5 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. ET

Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Iowa (time still to be determined)

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Syracuse, 10 a.m. ET

Boston College, noon ET

Maryland, 12:30 ET (Big Ten Network)

Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. ET

Baylor, 1 p.m. ET

Cal, 2 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Georgia, 2 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Kansas State, 2 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m. ET

Alabama, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Penn State, 3 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Washington, 3 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Tennessee, 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Rutgers, 5 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Washington State, 5 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

LSU, 8 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Arkansas, 1 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Oregon, 2 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Virginia, 3 p.m. ET

UCLA, 4 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

*Neither Miami nor Michigan will conduct traditional spring games.

*Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Oregon State and Vanderbilt played their spring games in March.