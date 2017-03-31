Getty Images

College football spring games: Dates, TV times

1 Comment
By John TaylorMar 31, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

As the calendar flips from March to April, the rush of college football spring games commences in earnest.

On the Power Five side alone, there are nearly 60 spring games scheduled to be played in the month of April.  Last year around this time, Urban Meyer was urging Ohio State fans to show up en masse; the Buckeye faithful responded with a record-breaking turnout.  That six-figure record should be safe — maybe.

Channeling his inner Urban, James Franklin earlier this month very passionately challenged fans to attend Penn State’s spring game to showcase to recruits and the rest of the country that “football is a very, very important part of Penn State.” Texas seemingly has momentum, what with Tom Herman replacing Charlie Strong as head coach, and that hire could cause a spike in interest and spring butts in the seats.  Clemson, coming off its first national championship in three decades and with some question marks given key departures, will certainly see a surge in attendance, although the official seating capacity of 81,500 at Memorial Stadium would preclude them from doing anything other than (barely) cracking the Top 10 in all-time spring game attendance.

Alabama historically fares well in spring attendance — four of the Top 10 — although the last huge crowd was six years ago.  Coming off the first title-game loss under Nick Saban, don’t expect a big jump this year either.

With those storylines in mind, below is the complete slate of spring games for the next four-plus weeks.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Arizona, 9 p.m. ET

SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Northwestern, 11 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
South Carolina, noon ET (SEC Network)
North Carolina State, 1 p.m. ET
Michigan State, 3 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Texas Tech, 4 p.m. ET

FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Florida, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Ole Miss, noon ET (SEC Network)
Purdue, 1 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Auburn, 2 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Iowa State, 2 p.m. ET
Oklahoma, 2 p.m. ET
Texas A&M, 2 pm. ET (ESPNU)
Clemson, 2:30 p.m. ET
Florida State, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
North Carolina, 3 p.m. ET
Wake Forest, 3 p.m. ET
Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
TCU (time still to be determined)

THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

FRIDAY, APRIL 14
Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Louisville, 1 p.m. ET
Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. ET
Utah, 1 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
West Virginia, 1 p.m. ET
Kansas, 2 p.m. ET
Missouri, 2 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Nebraska, 2 p.m. ET
Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. ET
Texas, 2 p.m. ET (Longhorn Network)
USC, 3 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
Stanford, 4 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
Arizona State, 5 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. ET
Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Iowa (time still to be determined)

SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Syracuse, 10 a.m. ET
Boston College, noon ET
Maryland, 12:30 ET (Big Ten Network)
Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. ET
Baylor, 1 p.m. ET
Cal, 2 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
Georgia, 2 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Kansas State, 2 p.m. ET
Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m. ET
Alabama, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Penn State, 3 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Washington, 3 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
Tennessee, 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Rutgers, 5 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Washington State, 5 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
LSU, 8 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Arkansas, 1 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Oregon, 2 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
Virginia, 3 p.m. ET
UCLA, 4 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

*Neither Miami nor Michigan will conduct traditional spring games.
*Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Oregon State and Vanderbilt played their spring games in March.

Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder signs contract extension through 2021

By Bryan FischerMar 31, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT

Guiding a team to its first ever bowl game is impressive, but winning it on the first try? Chances are that gets a little extra love from a school’s administration.

Such is the case at Old Dominion, which announced on Friday that head coach Bobby Wilder had signed an extension with the program through the 2021 season. The deal, which reportedly runs around $650,000 a year, is a nice raise for the man responsible for the football team existing in the first place.

“I am excited and grateful to sign this contract as I enter my 11th year as the head coach of Old Dominion. We are focused on the process of improving as a program as we enter the 2017 season,” Wilder said in a statement. “I am very proud of all the players, coaches, staff, administrators, faculty and 12th Monarchs that have worked to achieve a 67-30 record in our eight years of football at ODU. We will work together to continue to bring value every day to the university as people, students and program.”

In addition to that impressive overall record in Norfolk, Wilder has spearheaded two major transitions at the school. The first came when he was hired to start the football program up back in 2007 and the second came in a relatively effortless transition to the FBS level back in 2013. The Monarchs have only finished below .500 once in program history and went 10-3 in 2016, capping the season off with a Bahamas Bowl victory over Eastern Michigan.

ODU is set to wrap up spring football next month and figures to be one of the Conference USA favorites in 2017 with the bulk of last year’s team returning.

Florida State’s Derwin James practicing at just about every position this spring

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerMar 31, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

Florida State safety Derwin James’ return to the football field this spring has been a welcome sight for all Seminoles fans but they might be surprised to see him out of his usual spot in the starting 22 right now.

While the jack-of-all-trades player is listed as the team’s starting safety heading into 2017, James is trying his hand at something a little different this month as he comes back from a knee injury that sidelined him for most of last year. According to ESPN.com, not only is he roaming around the field in normal spot at safety, but he’s been lining up at kick returner, defensive end, linebacker and, especially, cornerback.

“I wanted him to have that information so when we pull that book out, he knows how to play corner, he knows how to play safety, he knows how to play rush end — so we’ll mix and match him where we think we can get matchups,” head coach Jimbo Fisher told the site. “But we had to do it now and add those things to it, or we wouldn’t be able to.”

James had an impressive freshman year but was lost in Week 2 of the 2016 season with a meniscus tear. The extra versatility being shown off this spring is something for the coaching staff to have in their back pocket but also was brought about as a result of the shoulder surgery that starter Tarvarus McFadden underwent, knocking the corner out of action until fall camp.

With powerhouse Alabama looming in the opener, having flexibility on defense is no doubt a good thing for Florida State and for James, who might be lining himself up to have the next Jabrill Peppers-esque season in college football.

ACC votes to consider North Carolina as host for future championship events

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerMar 31, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

North Carolina is back in business with the ACC.

The conference announced on Friday afternoon that the ACC Council of Presidents has voted that the state of North Carolina will again be considered for hosting future ACC Championships. The move comes just a day after the state legislature replaced H.B. 2, a controversial law aimed at protections for LGBT people.

Back in late September, the ACC pulled events from the state as a result of the uproar surrounding the bill. That resulted in the football championship game being moved from Charlotte down to Orlando, Fla. in a game where Clemson beat Virginia Tech on the Tigers’ way to a national title.

The NCAA also followed suit in removing events from the state but has taken a more cautious approach over the repeal of H.B. 2. President Mark Emmert said on Thursday at his annual press conference prior to the Final Four that the association would consider the recent changes to the law but did not commit to any formal actions.

It appears that is not the case for the ACC, which moved quickly to return to the state that is most closely associated with the conference. While it was not confirmed in the league’s statement, chances are high that the 2017 ACC Football Championship Game will likely be back in Charlotte following the conclusion of the upcoming regular season.

Duke transfer QB Thomas Sirk to visit South Carolina

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 31, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

A month after opting to leave Duke, Thomas Sirk is getting down to the business of finding a new college football home.

According to 247Sports.com, Sirk will take an official visit to South Carolina this weekend.  Kurt Roper was Sirk’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach his first two seasons with the Blue Devils in 2012 and 2013, and now serves as the Gamecocks’ co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

It’s believed that East Carolina is another potential landing spot for the former Duke quarterback.

Regardless of which FBS program Sirk ultimately lands at, he’ll be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer.  Provided he can get and remain healthy, of course.

Sirk continues his recovery from what was his third Achilles injury, which he sustained last August, and would have been held out of contact had he remained at Duke for spring practice. The same injury cost the quarterback both the 2013 and 2016 seasons.  Sirk started all 12 games during the 2015 season before rupturing his Achilles in early February of 2016.

Because of those injuries, Sirk was granted a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA this past November.