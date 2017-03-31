Duke transfer QB Thomas Sirk to visit South Carolina

A month after opting to leave Duke, Thomas Sirk is getting down to the business of finding a new college football home.

According to 247Sports.com, Sirk will take an official visit to South Carolina this weekend. Kurt Roper was Sirk’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach his first two seasons with the Blue Devils in 2012 and 2013, and now serves as the Gamecocks’ co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

It’s believed that East Carolina is another potential landing spot for the former Duke quarterback.

Regardless of which FBS program Sirk ultimately lands at, he’ll be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer. Provided he can get and remain healthy, of course.

Sirk continues his recovery from what was his third Achilles injury, which he sustained last August, and would have been held out of contact had he remained at Duke for spring practice. The same injury cost the quarterback both the 2013 and 2016 seasons. Sirk started all 12 games during the 2015 season before rupturing his Achilles in early February of 2016.

Because of those injuries, Sirk was granted a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA this past November.