Standout Wyoming safety suffers likely broken hand

One of the top defensive backs in the country will be sidelined for a while after literally suffering a bad break.

During a Thursday practice session, Andrew Wingard suffered what is believed to be a broken hand. It’s expected the free safety will be sidelined for the remainder of Wyoming’s spring.

“I would say there is a great likelihood that he will likely miss the rest of spring, which is disappointing, but it’s where it is,” head coach Craig Bohl said in quotes distributed by the school.

The good news is that Wingard should be 100-percent healthy well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.

Wingard has started 25 of 26 games in his first two seasons with the Cowboys. He’s been credited with 100-plus tackle each of those seasons, with his 131 this past season leading the team.

After his true freshman season in 2015, Wingard was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). Last season, he was one of 16 finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.