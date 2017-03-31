Virginia Tech-West Virginia game moved to Sunday, too

Make room, Texas A&M-UCLA. You have some prime-time company.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the above 2017 opener had been moved from Saturday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 3. Friday, both Virginia Tech and West Virginia announced that the latest battle for the Black Diamond Trophy has been similarly shifted.

Scheduled for the first Saturday in September at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, the Tech WVU game will now be played Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on ABC.

When the announcement came regarding the move for the Aggies-Bruins game, it was stated the kickoff would be either 7:30 or 8 ET. Given this latest development, the latter kickoff time is a near certainty.

Tech and WVU have met a total of 51 times, with the first coming in 1912 and the most recent 12 years ago. According to the Mountaineers, it’s the fifth-longest series in school history.