Virginia Tech-West Virginia game moved to Sunday, too

Make room, Texas A&M-UCLA. You have some prime-time company.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the above 2017 opener had been moved from Saturday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 3. Friday, both Virginia Tech and West Virginia announced that the latest battle for the Black Diamond Trophy has been similarly shifted.
Scheduled for the first Saturday in September at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, the Tech WVU game will now be played Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on ABC.
When the announcement came regarding the move for the Aggies-Bruins game, it was stated the kickoff would be either 7:30 or 8 ET. Given this latest development, the latter kickoff time is a near certainty.
Tech and WVU have met a total of 51 times, with the first coming in 1912 and the most recent 12 years ago. According to the Mountaineers, it’s the fifth-longest series in school history.
One of the top defensive backs in the country will be sidelined for a while after literally suffering a bad break.
During a Thursday practice session, Andrew Wingard suffered what is believed to be a broken hand. It’s expected the free safety will be sidelined for the remainder of Wyoming’s spring.
“I would say there is a great likelihood that he will likely miss the rest of spring, which is disappointing, but it’s where it is,” head coach Craig Bohl said in quotes distributed by the school.
The good news is that Wingard should be 100-percent healthy well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.
Wingard has started 25 of 26 games in his first two seasons with the Cowboys. He’s been credited with 100-plus tackle each of those seasons, with his 131 this past season leading the team.
After his true freshman season in 2015, Wingard was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). Last season, he was one of 16 finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.
Earlier this month, James Clark opted to transfer from Ohio State. A little over three weeks later, the wide receiver has reportedly found a new college football home.
While still awaiting confirmation from the football program, 247Sports.com has reported that Clark will continue his collegiate playing career at Virginia Tech. Even as this is news to most of the college football world, the Daytona Beach News-Journal actually confirmed the move over a week ago with a well-placed source — the receiver himself.
“You can see the production they have out of the receivers,” Clark said about the Hokies in a piece posted March 21. “And as a team, they went to the ACC championship last year, and they know how to get their playmakers the ball.
“Watching film and seeing all the different ways they get the ball to the receivers, it’s hard to say no to (that).”
Clark had visited both Tech and South Florida before making his final decision, the News-Journal reported.
As a graduate transfer, Clark, who’ll continue on as a member of OSU’s track team through the remainder of that sport’s season, will be eligible to play for Tech in 2017. The upcoming season will be Clark’s final season of eligibility.
Clark, a four-star 2013 signee, caught six passes for 47 yards during his time with the Buckeyes. All of those statistics were recorded during the 2016 season.
The early March transfer of Clark was actually the second player at the position to leave the Buckeyes this month, with Alex Stump departing as well. That four-star 2015 receiver ended up transferring to Vanderbilt.
A prominent member of Maryland’s recruiting class two years ago has decided to exit the football program.
While there’s nothing officially official from the school, 247Sports.com is reporting that Quarvez Boulware has transferred from the Terrapins. In a significant hint that this report is headed in the right direction, the offensive lineman is no longer listed on the team’s online roster.
A four-star member of the U of M’s 2015 recruiting class, Boulware was rated as the No. 18 guard in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the District of Columbia. Only one player in the Terps’ class that year was rated higher — defensive tackle Adam McLean.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Boulware played in six games last season. He started one of those contests.
With the starting left guard graduating, it was thought that Boulware would take over that job. However, junior Sean Christie opened spring practice with the first team. It’s thought positioning on the depth chart played a role in Boulware’s decision.
It’s possible Dave Doeren‘s life would feel completely different right now if he had a better kicker in 2016.
In this reality, Doeren is 25-26 after four seasons in Raleigh, coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons following his 8-5 breakthrough of 2014. But if his Wolfpack could kick last year, Doeren is most likely riding high after an 8-4 regular season buoyed by a win over Clemson in Death Valley. Because not only did NC State lose that game on a late field goal whiff, the Pack also suffered a 33-30 loss to East Carolina in which it endured two missed field goals.
NC State’s two kickers combined to hit only 9-of-17 tries last fall, good for 121st nationally, and ranked 104th with a 93.3 percent conversion rate on 45 extra points. And the situation wasn’t getting better this spring.
To rectify that situation, NC State announced the addition of kicker Carson Wise. A graduate transfer from Division II Carson-Newman, Wise will have two years of availability for the Wolfpack.
Wise connected on 21-of-31 field goals and 97-of-101 PATs last season, numbers that, on their face, do not represent massive changes from what NC State posted last season. But Doeren is banking on Wise as a solution for NC State in 2017.
“I’m excited to have Carson join the family,” Doeren said in a statement. “He is a talented player who should be a great addition to our special teams as we look for him to handle our field goal and kickoff duties this fall.”