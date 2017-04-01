Getty Images

Alabama fans kick Deshaun Watson out of Tuscaloosa bar

By Bryan FischerApr 1, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

The most recent national championship game was one of the best games ever on the sport’s grandest stage… unless you were on the losing end of a last second play for a title. As a result, it’s probably not too surprising to know that Alabama fans are not exactly thrilled with Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson right now after what happened in Tampa a few months ago.

How much do the Tide dislike the soon-to-be NFL signal-caller? Enough to kick him out of a Tuscaloosa bar as Watson dined with his girlfriend on Friday.

Al.com obtained video of the incident thanks to a patron present at the bar:

Reportedly, former Alabama linebacker Ryan Andersen was also involved in ushering Watson out the door at the Innisfree Irish Pub as well. A Facebook post from the bar apologized for what happened and noted that several individuals were asked to leave after invoking “the right to refuse service on our behalf.”

One would be right in questioning the decision making of Watson of going to a Tuscaloosa bar in public on a Friday given what he has done to the Tide on the field the past two seasons but at least this was the best defense Alabama has played against the quarterback in that same time frame.

College Football Playoff Selection Committee member elected… to Basketball Hall of Fame

By Bryan FischerApr 1, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

College athletics sees plenty of crossover between the sports of football and basketball but perhaps no man more embodies that than Tom Jernstedt.

A former Oregon quarterback in the mid-1960’s, Jernstedt established a lasting legacy as an NCAA administrator. Not only has he been a mainstay running NCAA championships, but he’s widely credited with turning March Madness into the widely successful multi-billion dollar enterprise it is now.

As a result, Jernstedt was elected to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the class of 2017. He was already inducted to the basketball equivalent back in 2010.

The strange twist comes because Jernstedt’s current position is among the most high profile in the other major college sport as he is a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

With the Final Four about to kick off at the site of Clemson’s semifinal victory over Ohio State last season in Glendale, chances are probably good that at least one member of this year’s hoops hall class wouldn’t be caught out of his comfort zone with a football question or two. If nothing else, Jernstedt will have a nice new experience to talk about when the CFP committee meets this fall in Dallas.

Tracy McGrady, Kansas coach Bill Self, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffett McGraw, Rebecca Lobo, Mannie Jackson, Jerry Krause, George McGinnis and Nick Galis also joined Jernstedt in the 2017 class.

Tommy Tuberville loans himself $100,000 as potential Alabama gubernatorial run heats up

By John TaylorApr 1, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

It’s beginning to start to get real, state of Alabama.

A little over a month ago, it was reported that former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville was considering a run for governor in Alabama. Tuberville, who “stepped down” as Cincinnati’s coach in early December of last year, subsequently confirmed that he was giving a gubernatorial run in the state serious consideration.

Earlier this week, that consideration got $ignificantly more $eriou$.

While he’s yet to officially throw his hat into the ring for the 2018 race, the Opelika-Auburn News, citing campaign finance reports, is reporting that Tuberville on Tuesday “filed paperwork… to form a principal campaign committee to run for governor of Alabama as a Republican, and on Thursday reported that he had loaned his newly formed campaign $100,000.” The deadline to run as a major party candidate for the primary election is February 9 of next year, so, even as he’s expedited the process financially, Tuberville still has plenty of time to make a decision to run.

Tuberville is an Arkansas native who’s never held political office. Most famously, he was the head coach at Auburn from 1999-2008 after abruptly leaving Ole Miss, helping to guide the Tigers to a six-game winning streak over the rival Alabama Crimson Tide during his tenure.

So, how could Tuberville possibly sway long-time Tide diehards should he decide to run? He addressed that part of the political equation earlier this week.

Kind of hard to argue with that logic, actually.

And, if you’re from the state or simply interested, there’s a very good look HERE at a potential Tuberville platform should he officially decide to run. Spoiler alert: he wouldn’t seek an endorsement from Nick Saban.

College football spring games: Dates, TV times

By John TaylorMar 31, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

As the calendar flips from March to April, the rush of college football spring games commences in earnest.

On the Power Five side alone, there are nearly 60 spring games scheduled to be played in the month of April.  Last year around this time, Urban Meyer was urging Ohio State fans to show up en masse; the Buckeye faithful responded with a record-breaking turnout.  That six-figure record should be safe — maybe.

Channeling his inner Urban, James Franklin earlier this month very passionately challenged fans to attend Penn State’s spring game to showcase to recruits and the rest of the country that “football is a very, very important part of Penn State.” Texas seemingly has momentum, what with Tom Herman replacing Charlie Strong as head coach, and that hire could cause a spike in interest and spring butts in the seats.  Clemson, coming off its first national championship in three decades and with some question marks given key departures, will certainly see a surge in attendance, although the official seating capacity of 81,500 at Memorial Stadium would preclude them from doing anything other than (barely) cracking the Top 10 in all-time spring game attendance.

Alabama historically fares well in spring attendance — four of the Top 10 — although the last huge crowd was six years ago.  Coming off the first title-game loss under Nick Saban, don’t expect a big jump this year either.

With those storylines in mind, below is the complete slate of spring games for the next four-plus weeks.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Arizona, 9 p.m. ET

SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Northwestern, 11 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
South Carolina, noon ET (SEC Network)
North Carolina State, 1 p.m. ET
Michigan State, 3 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Texas Tech, 4 p.m. ET

FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Florida, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Ole Miss, noon ET (SEC Network)
Purdue, 1 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Auburn, 2 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Iowa State, 2 p.m. ET
Oklahoma, 2 p.m. ET
Texas A&M, 2 pm. ET (ESPNU)
Clemson, 2:30 p.m. ET
Florida State, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
North Carolina, 3 p.m. ET
Wake Forest, 3 p.m. ET
Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
TCU (time still to be determined)

THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

FRIDAY, APRIL 14
Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Louisville, 1 p.m. ET
Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. ET
Utah, 1 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
West Virginia, 1 p.m. ET
Kansas, 2 p.m. ET
Missouri, 2 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Nebraska, 2 p.m. ET
Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. ET
Texas, 2 p.m. ET (Longhorn Network)
USC, 3 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
Stanford, 4 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
Arizona State, 5 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. ET
Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Iowa (time still to be determined)

SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Syracuse, 10 a.m. ET
Boston College, noon ET
Maryland, 12:30 ET (Big Ten Network)
Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. ET
Baylor, 1 p.m. ET
Cal, 2 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
Georgia, 2 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Kansas State, 2 p.m. ET
Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m. ET
Alabama, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Penn State, 3 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Washington, 3 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
Tennessee, 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Rutgers, 5 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
Washington State, 5 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
LSU, 8 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Arkansas, 1 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Oregon, 2 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)
Virginia, 3 p.m. ET
UCLA, 4 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

*Neither Miami nor Michigan will conduct traditional spring games.
*Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Oregon State and Vanderbilt played their spring games in March.

Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder signs contract extension through 2021

By Bryan FischerMar 31, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT

Guiding a team to its first ever bowl game is impressive, but winning it on the first try? Chances are that gets a little extra love from a school’s administration.

Such is the case at Old Dominion, which announced on Friday that head coach Bobby Wilder had signed an extension with the program through the 2021 season. The deal, which reportedly runs around $650,000 a year, is a nice raise for the man responsible for the football team existing in the first place.

“I am excited and grateful to sign this contract as I enter my 11th year as the head coach of Old Dominion. We are focused on the process of improving as a program as we enter the 2017 season,” Wilder said in a statement. “I am very proud of all the players, coaches, staff, administrators, faculty and 12th Monarchs that have worked to achieve a 67-30 record in our eight years of football at ODU. We will work together to continue to bring value every day to the university as people, students and program.”

In addition to that impressive overall record in Norfolk, Wilder has spearheaded two major transitions at the school. The first came when he was hired to start the football program up back in 2007 and the second came in a relatively effortless transition to the FBS level back in 2013. The Monarchs have only finished below .500 once in program history and went 10-3 in 2016, capping the season off with a Bahamas Bowl victory over Eastern Michigan.

ODU is set to wrap up spring football next month and figures to be one of the Conference USA favorites in 2017 with the bulk of last year’s team returning.