College Football Playoff Selection Committee member elected… to Basketball Hall of Fame

College athletics sees plenty of crossover between the sports of football and basketball but perhaps no man more embodies that than Tom Jernstedt.

A former Oregon quarterback in the mid-1960’s, Jernstedt established a lasting legacy as an NCAA administrator. Not only has he been a mainstay running NCAA championships, but he’s widely credited with turning March Madness into the widely successful multi-billion dollar enterprise it is now.

As a result, Jernstedt was elected to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the class of 2017. He was already inducted to the basketball equivalent back in 2010.

The strange twist comes because Jernstedt’s current position is among the most high profile in the other major college sport as he is a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

With the Final Four about to kick off at the site of Clemson’s semifinal victory over Ohio State last season in Glendale, chances are probably good that at least one member of this year’s hoops hall class wouldn’t be caught out of his comfort zone with a football question or two. If nothing else, Jernstedt will have a nice new experience to talk about when the CFP committee meets this fall in Dallas.

Tracy McGrady, Kansas coach Bill Self, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffett McGraw, Rebecca Lobo, Mannie Jackson, Jerry Krause, George McGinnis and Nick Galis also joined Jernstedt in the 2017 class.