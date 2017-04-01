USC LB Tayler Katoa lost for the season with ACL tear

Katoa, an early enrollee, was injured during Thursday’s practice.
While the three-star recruit from Utah was unlikely to join the starting 11 as a linebacker, he appeared to be making enough plays this spring to help contribute to the depth at the position and on special teams. Cam Smith, Porter Gustin and Uchenna Nwosu still figure to get the bulk of playing time at linebacker for the Trojans, who likely will start off the season as the favorites to win the Pac-12.
Over a dozen players not involved in Michigan State spring game
It’s been a strange few months for the Michigan State football team and head coach Mark Dantonio. In addition to coming off a shocking 3-9 campaign last season, the Spartans have been in the midst of an ongoing sexual assault investigation that has involved several players on the team and a support staffer.
Dantonio has discussed the allegations and investigations — vaguely — just once the past few months and there’s been what has amounted to a media blackout in East Lansing for spring football. The Spartans held their Spring Game on Saturday afternoon however but the most notable aspect of the contest was not the White team’s 30-23 victory over the Green team, but who wasn’t involved in the game.
Per MLive.com, a whopping 15 players of the football team did not participate in the event and at least 10 were limited to the sidelines in sweatshirts. Perhaps most prominent of the names was that of tailback LJ Scott, a likely starter who has contributed significantly in the backfield.
All of the players were listed on the roster handed out to the media before the game, prompting the question as to why they weren’t involved.
The school and Dantonio have announced that several players were suspended this spring but have declined to mention any names connected to the probe or who is out injured. The spring game was televised on the Big Ten Network but it appears it may be many more weeks (or months) before we find out who exactly is involved in the ongoing investigation as MSU looks ahead to 2017.
Art Briles resurfaces at coaching clinic, hints at coaching another decade
When approached by a reporter afterword, Briles declined any questions about the sprawling sexual assault scandal in Waco that led to his ouster (citing an agreement with Baylor). What he did talk about however, was getting back into the game of football and possibly coaching another decade or more at some level.
“It might be as a volunteer, or it might be as a consultant,” Briles said. “There are a lot of different opportunities, but we’ll just have to see if that’s what it leads to. This is the first time in my life that I’ve ever been open and free because I started coaching before I graduated college.”
Biles was connected to openings this offseason as diverse as the Auburn offensive coordinator gig to various Group of Five jobs to his old stomping ground at Houston. While he did spend a little time with some NFL teams last year, the former Baylor coach remains unemployed in any formal capacity.
Given that the Baylor scandal continues to unfold and there are still numerous lawsuits relating to the matter still set to make their way through the courts, it seems difficult to imagine a college giving Briles an opportunity anytime soon. That’s not to say he couldn’t wind up as some sort of analyst, offensive consultant or even a high school coach somewhere desperate to win games.
This coaching clinic appearance was no accident and probably the latest step in Briles’ rehab tour. Hopefully though, it will be the last time his name appears in a headline for the foreseeable future.
College Football Playoff Selection Committee member elected… to Basketball Hall of Fame
College athletics sees plenty of crossover between the sports of football and basketball but perhaps no man more embodies that than Tom Jernstedt.
A former Oregon quarterback in the mid-1960’s, Jernstedt established a lasting legacy as an NCAA administrator. Not only has he been a mainstay running NCAA championships, but he’s widely credited with turning March Madness into the widely successful multi-billion dollar enterprise it is now.
As a result, Jernstedt was elected to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the class of 2017. He was already inducted to the basketball equivalent back in 2010.
The strange twist comes because Jernstedt’s current position is among the most high profile in the other major college sport as he is a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.
With the Final Four about to kick off at the site of Clemson’s semifinal victory over Ohio State last season in Glendale, chances are probably good that at least one member of this year’s hoops hall class wouldn’t be caught out of his comfort zone with a football question or two. If nothing else, Jernstedt will have a nice new experience to talk about when the CFP committee meets this fall in Dallas.
Tracy McGrady, Kansas coach Bill Self, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffett McGraw, Rebecca Lobo, Mannie Jackson, Jerry Krause, George McGinnis and Nick Galis also joined Jernstedt in the 2017 class.
Alabama fans kick Deshaun Watson out of Tuscaloosa bar
The most recent national championship game was one of the best games ever on the sport’s grandest stage… unless you were on the losing end of a last second play for a title. As a result, it’s probably not too surprising to know that Alabama fans are not exactly thrilled with Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson right now after what happened in Tampa a few months ago.
How much do the Tide dislike the soon-to-be NFL signal-caller? Enough to kick him out of a Tuscaloosa bar as Watson dined with his girlfriend on Friday.
Reportedly, former Alabama linebacker Ryan Andersen was also involved in ushering Watson out the door at the Innisfree Irish Pub as well. A Facebook post from the bar apologized for what happened and noted that several individuals were asked to leave after invoking “the right to refuse service on our behalf.”
One would be right in questioning the decision making of Watson of going to a Tuscaloosa bar in public on a Friday given what he has done to the Tide on the field the past two seasons but at least this was the best defense Alabama has played against the quarterback in that same time frame.