Florida State to reportedly host 2013 Orange Bowl rematch

Apr 2, 2017

Florida State will host Northern Illinois in 2018 according to a report from scheduling clearinghouse FBSchedules.com.

The site notes the Huskies will travel to Tallahassee on Sept. 22, 2018, for a price of $1.6 million.

The two sides have met once previously, in the 2013 Orange Bowl. Florida State won that game, 31-10.

To make room for the trip, Northern Illinois will push a previously scheduled home game with Idaho back to Sept. 9, 2023. The Florida State game sets up an extremely daunting 2018 non-conference slate for NIU; the Huskies are already scheduled for visits to Iowa and BYU and a home game with Utah that season.

Florida State still has one open spot remaining for the ’18 campaign. The ‘Noles will visit Notre Dame on Nov. 10 and host Florida on Nov. 24. Look for an FCS team to fill Florida State’s final vacancy, likely in the opener.

New Tennessee AD John Currie says Butch Jones ‘on the right trajectory’

Apr 2, 2017

John Currie is officially on the job as Tennessee’s athletics director, which means it’s time for him to be on the hook for questions about his football program.

The Vols are in a state of crisis after a disappointing 2016 campaign. Despite being picked to win the SEC East and snapping an 11-game losing streak to Florida, the Volunteers fumbled the division away to the Gators, pushing Big Orange’s run of seasons not ending in Atlanta to nine straight years.

Jones is 30-21 after four seasons in Knoxville, rising from a 5-7 debut to 7-6 in 2014, to 9-4 in ’15 to 9-4 again last season. Tennessee’s SEC record fell from 5-3 to 4-4 from ’15 to ’16.

Despite that, Currie said in an interview with the Memphis Commercial Appeal that he likes what he’s seen from Butch Jones from afar.

From the paper:

Q: What’s your thought about where Tennessee football is right now?

A: I’m excited to get to know Coach Jones. I know Friday was Pro Day on campus and people are talking about how many NFL scouts and coaches and general managers are at Tennessee. And a number of folks have remarked to me in the last 24 hours that four or five years ago there weren’t so many. So clearly Coach Jones has done a great job of getting the program going in the right direction and I’m excited to continue to get to know him better and find out how I can support him more.

Q: What are reasonable expectations for football at Tennessee? 

A: The expectations are defined by the history. Tennessee is a championship-level program and that’s where you want to get to. But one of the things I’ve learned from Coach Snyder at K-State is what you have to focus on, and that is, are we getting better today than we were yesterday? If you get away from that principal and think about where you want to get to eventually, you’re doing it wrong. We’ve got to focus on where we are today, and will we be better tomorrow, and continue to build through that process. We all know how competitive the conference is, and how competitive college football is. Who would think that Kansas State University would have the best facilities in the Big 12 conference, better than Texas? Kansas State does. The reality of it is, as universities have been able to generate more revenue, everybody has been able to build good facilities, everybody has been able to provide great academic support, and as all those things have happened around the country in all the leagues, it becomes even more competitive. I think Coach Jones is on the right trajectory.

And, yes, you can absolutely fire this under the “what is he supposed to say?” cabinet. But, still, it’s worth filing anyway.

USC LB Tayler Katoa lost for the season with ACL tear

Apr 1, 2017

USC’s depth chart on defense took a bit of a hit this week as head coach Clay Helton confirmed to the media that freshman linebacker Tayler Katoa would miss the rest of 2017 after tearing his ACL.

Katoa, an early enrollee, was injured during Thursday’s practice.

While the three-star recruit from Utah was unlikely to join the starting 11 as a linebacker, he appeared to be making enough plays this spring to help contribute to the depth at the position and on special teams. Cam SmithPorter Gustin and Uchenna Nwosu still figure to get the bulk of playing time at linebacker for the Trojans, who likely will start off the season as the favorites to win the Pac-12.

Over a dozen players not involved in Michigan State spring game

Apr 1, 2017

It’s been a strange few months for the Michigan State football team and head coach Mark Dantonio. In addition to coming off a shocking 3-9 campaign last season, the Spartans have been in the midst of an ongoing sexual assault investigation that has involved several players on the team and a support staffer.

Dantonio has discussed the allegations and investigations — vaguely — just once the past few months and there’s been what has amounted to a media blackout in East Lansing for spring football. The Spartans held their Spring Game on Saturday afternoon however but the most notable aspect of the contest was not the White team’s 30-23 victory over the Green team, but who wasn’t involved in the game.

Per MLive.coma whopping 15 players of the football team did not participate in the event and at least 10 were limited to the sidelines in sweatshirts. Perhaps most prominent of the names was that of tailback LJ Scott, a likely starter who has contributed significantly in the backfield.

All of the players were listed on the roster handed out to the media before the game, prompting the question as to why they weren’t involved.

The school and Dantonio have announced that several players were suspended this spring but have declined to mention any names connected to the probe or who is out injured. The spring game was televised on the Big Ten Network but it appears it may be many more weeks (or months) before we find out who exactly is involved in the ongoing investigation as MSU looks ahead to 2017.

Art Briles resurfaces at coaching clinic, hints at coaching another decade

Apr 1, 2017

Disgraced ex-Baylor coach Art Briles is back in the news.

AL.com reports that Briles was, for some reason, invited to the Birmingham Football Coaching Clinic by UAB coaches to speak to high school coaches in a session titled, “Making Concepts Into Themes.”

When approached by a reporter afterword, Briles declined any questions about the sprawling sexual assault scandal in Waco that led to his ouster (citing an agreement with Baylor). What he did talk about however, was getting back into the game of football and possibly coaching another decade or more at some level.

“It might be as a volunteer, or it might be as a consultant,” Briles said. “There are a lot of different opportunities, but we’ll just have to see if that’s what it leads to. This is the first time in my life that I’ve ever been open and free because I started coaching before I graduated college.”

Biles was connected to openings this offseason as diverse as the Auburn offensive coordinator gig to various Group of Five jobs to his old stomping ground at Houston. While he did spend a little time with some NFL teams last year, the former Baylor coach remains unemployed in any formal capacity.

Given that the Baylor scandal continues to unfold and there are still numerous lawsuits relating to the matter still set to make their way through the courts, it seems difficult to imagine a college giving Briles an opportunity anytime soon. That’s not to say he couldn’t wind up as some sort of analyst, offensive consultant or even a high school coach somewhere desperate to win games.

This coaching clinic appearance was no accident and probably the latest step in Briles’ rehab tour. Hopefully though, it will be the last time his name appears in a headline for the foreseeable future.