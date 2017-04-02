Getty Images

Georgia DB Juwuan Briscoe announces transfer to Rutgers

By Zach BarnettApr 2, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

Juwuan Briscoe will transfer to Rutgers, the player announced Saturday. He made the announcement on his Snapchat account after a weekend visit to Piscataway.

“I can’t thank God enough for allowing me to do what I love again!” he added in a tweet. “Proud to say that I am 100% Committed [sic] to the University of Rutgers.”

Rutgers cornerbacks coach Henry Baker later confirmed the commitment on his Twitter account.

A consensus three-star prospect from Waldorf, Md., Briscoe appeared in 18 games as a Bulldog with 22 career tackles. He also posted two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

After sitting out 2017, Briscoe figures to be an immediate contributor for the Scarlet Knights in 2018. Rutgers finished last season ranked 97th nationally in pass efficiency defense, allowing completions on 58.3 percent of passes for 7.6 yards per attempt with 21 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Syracuse grad transfer TE Kendall Moore announces commitment to Texas


By Zach BarnettApr 2, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT

With Tom Herman now running the Texas offense, tight end is going to be an added emphasis for the Longhorns moving forward. This created an immediate problem for the 2017 club, considering the last Longhorn tight end to produce a prolific full season was Jermichael Finley, who last caught an NFL pass in 2013.

Herman rectified that by signing Reese Leitao, a 4-star tight end out of Tulsa, in February. (The Longhorns also added Cade Brewer, the brother of former Texas Tech and Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Brewer and son of former Texas quarterback Robert Brewer, as added depth.)

However, Leitao was arrested in February on charges of dealing drugs. So the tight end position became a problem again.

On Sunday, Syracuse graduate transfer Kendall Moore announced his intention to be the solution to that problem by committing to Texas. “Officially a Longhorn,” Moore stated on the Instagram post revealing his pledge. “Happy to call Texas my new home.”

As a senior in 2016, Moore appeared in 12 games but caught just one pass for 15 yards. He received four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in 2014. A native of Chicago, Moore’s best season as a Orange was his first, registering 12 appearances with six catches for 65 yards in 2013. He is eligible to play for Texas thanks to a medical redshirt he received after missing nine games due to injury in 2015.

Though Moore’s stats may not immediately remind anyone of David Thomas, he may jump to the front of the line among UT’s tight ends. As Chip Brown notes for Horns Digest, Leitao has a felony hearing April 18 in Oklahoma, returning starter Andrew Beck is coming off a broken foot, Garrett Gray moved to wide receiver, Peyton Aucoin has battled a shoulder injury this spring and Brewer is a true freshman looking to bulk up to a Big 12 weight. Beck led the position last year with four grabs for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

New Tennessee AD John Currie says Butch Jones ‘on the right trajectory’


By Zach BarnettApr 2, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

John Currie is officially on the job as Tennessee’s athletics director, which means it’s time for him to be on the hook for questions about his football program.

The Vols are in a state of crisis after a disappointing 2016 campaign. Despite being picked to win the SEC East and snapping an 11-game losing streak to Florida, the Volunteers fumbled the division away to the Gators, pushing Big Orange’s run of seasons not ending in Atlanta to nine straight years.

Jones is 30-21 after four seasons in Knoxville, rising from a 5-7 debut to 7-6 in 2014, to 9-4 in ’15 to 9-4 again last season. Tennessee’s SEC record fell from 5-3 to 4-4 from ’15 to ’16.

Despite that, Currie said in an interview with the Memphis Commercial Appeal that he likes what he’s seen from Butch Jones from afar.

From the paper:

Q: What’s your thought about where Tennessee football is right now?

A: I’m excited to get to know Coach Jones. I know Friday was Pro Day on campus and people are talking about how many NFL scouts and coaches and general managers are at Tennessee. And a number of folks have remarked to me in the last 24 hours that four or five years ago there weren’t so many. So clearly Coach Jones has done a great job of getting the program going in the right direction and I’m excited to continue to get to know him better and find out how I can support him more.

Q: What are reasonable expectations for football at Tennessee? 

A: The expectations are defined by the history. Tennessee is a championship-level program and that’s where you want to get to. But one of the things I’ve learned from Coach Snyder at K-State is what you have to focus on, and that is, are we getting better today than we were yesterday? If you get away from that principal and think about where you want to get to eventually, you’re doing it wrong. We’ve got to focus on where we are today, and will we be better tomorrow, and continue to build through that process. We all know how competitive the conference is, and how competitive college football is. Who would think that Kansas State University would have the best facilities in the Big 12 conference, better than Texas? Kansas State does. The reality of it is, as universities have been able to generate more revenue, everybody has been able to build good facilities, everybody has been able to provide great academic support, and as all those things have happened around the country in all the leagues, it becomes even more competitive. I think Coach Jones is on the right trajectory.

And, yes, you can absolutely fire this under the “what is he supposed to say?” cabinet. But, still, it’s worth filing anyway.

Florida State to reportedly host 2013 Orange Bowl rematch


By Zach BarnettApr 2, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

Florida State will host Northern Illinois in 2018 according to a report from scheduling clearinghouse FBSchedules.com.

The site notes the Huskies will travel to Tallahassee on Sept. 22, 2018, for a price of $1.6 million.

The two sides have met once previously, in the 2013 Orange Bowl. Florida State won that game, 31-10.

To make room for the trip, Northern Illinois will push a previously scheduled home game with Idaho back to Sept. 9, 2023. The Florida State game sets up an extremely daunting 2018 non-conference slate for NIU; the Huskies are already scheduled for visits to Iowa and BYU and a home game with Utah that season.

Florida State still has one open spot remaining for the ’18 campaign. The ‘Noles will visit Notre Dame on Nov. 10 and host Florida on Nov. 24. Look for an FCS team to fill Florida State’s final vacancy, likely in the opener.

USC LB Tayler Katoa lost for the season with ACL tear


By Bryan FischerApr 1, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

USC’s depth chart on defense took a bit of a hit this week as head coach Clay Helton confirmed to the media that freshman linebacker Tayler Katoa would miss the rest of 2017 after tearing his ACL.

Katoa, an early enrollee, was injured during Thursday’s practice.

While the three-star recruit from Utah was unlikely to join the starting 11 as a linebacker, he appeared to be making enough plays this spring to help contribute to the depth at the position and on special teams. Cam SmithPorter Gustin and Uchenna Nwosu still figure to get the bulk of playing time at linebacker for the Trojans, who likely will start off the season as the favorites to win the Pac-12.