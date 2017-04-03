Justin Fuente inks 2-year extension at Virginia Tech

After a successful debut season in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech has signed head coach Justin Fuente to a 2-year extension through 2023, the school announced Monday.

“Coach Fuente has exceeded our expectations in terms of how well he and his staff have embraced the winning tradition established by Coach Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech, while adding their own distinct touches to enhance the legacy of our program,” AD Whit Babcock said in a statement.

Fuente led the Hokies to a 10-4 mark in his first season on the job, including an ACC Coastal Division championship and a No. 16 final ranking in both polls, the club’s highest year-end ranking since 2010. He was named the consensus ACC Coach of the Year for his efforts.

“My family feels incredibly blessed that I’m able to work at Virginia Tech and we’re able call Blacksburg our home,” Fuente said. “I am very appreciative for the leadership of Whit, Desiree [Reed-Francois], Dr. [Timothy] Sands and the Board of Visitors in making Virginia Tech such an attractive destination for a head coach and a staff. Their support, a talented and hard-working group student-athletes, and an unbelievably passionate fan base were all paramount in helping us build on Coach Beamer’s winning culture.”

Salary terms were not disclosed in the announcement.

Fuente’s original contract ran through 2021 and would have paid him $3.25 million in 2017, rising to $3.65 million in the final year of the deal.