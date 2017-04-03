Justin Fuente inks 2-year extension at Virginia Tech

After a successful debut season in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech has signed head coach Justin Fuente to a 2-year extension through 2023, the school announced Monday.
“Coach Fuente has exceeded our expectations in terms of how well he and his staff have embraced the winning tradition established by Coach Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech, while adding their own distinct touches to enhance the legacy of our program,” AD Whit Babcock said in a statement.
Fuente led the Hokies to a 10-4 mark in his first season on the job, including an ACC Coastal Division championship and a No. 16 final ranking in both polls, the club’s highest year-end ranking since 2010. He was named the consensus ACC Coach of the Year for his efforts.
“My family feels incredibly blessed that I’m able to work at Virginia Tech and we’re able call Blacksburg our home,” Fuente said. “I am very appreciative for the leadership of Whit, Desiree [Reed-Francois], Dr. [Timothy] Sands and the Board of Visitors in making Virginia Tech such an attractive destination for a head coach and a staff. Their support, a talented and hard-working group student-athletes, and an unbelievably passionate fan base were all paramount in helping us build on Coach Beamer’s winning culture.”
Salary terms were not disclosed in the announcement.
Fuente’s original contract ran through 2021 and would have paid him $3.25 million in 2017, rising to $3.65 million in the final year of the deal.
To much fanfare, the Big Ten recently inked a major extension to its TV deals with ESPN and Fox. To much consternation, the Big Ten also revealed some Friday night broadcasts will be included as part of those 9-figure paychecks.
In a conference that fancies itself the Ivy League of FBS, Friday night games were welcomed about as warmly as if the Ivy League itself selling its naming rights to McDonald’s.
Northwestern was slated for two of the eight Friday games in 2017, but Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald revealed Monday Northwestern will instead play none. From the Chicago Tribune:
But Fitzgerald’s 2017 team also received what the coach called “great news” — it will not have to play two Big Ten games on Friday night.
In November the Big Ten announced it had added Friday night games, including NU at Maryland (Oct. 13) and Michigan State at NU (Oct. 27).
Fitzgerald has been strongly opposed to Friday games because they can detract from high school football and disrupt his players’ class and practice schedules. Many NU fans also were outspoken in their opposition, citing Friday work schedules, traffic and the inability to have enough time to tailgate.
The league listened, with a Big Ten source saying it heard from university leadership at Northwestern regarding all the “unintended consequences” that accompany Friday night games.
It’s not clear how Friday work schedules and traffic affect Northwestern fans when the team is in College Park, Md., as they were scheduled to be on Oct. 13. It’s also not clear how the Big Ten couldn’t have seen the “unintended consequences” of football games on weeknights coming before they made the announcement.
Nevertheless, Northwestern will not play on Fridays this year and the earth will continue to spin on its axis.
Rex Ryan is no longer the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and now, as every NFL head coach with an ounce of personality is wont to do, works for ESPN.
The network announced Ryan’s hiring Monday as an analyst on “Sunday NFL Countdown” among other duties, but his first assignment won’t be on the NFL beat. Instead, Ryan will make his ESPN debut at on the network’s coverage of Florida State’s spring game on Saturday.
Ryan’s assignment comes with a few strings of conflicted interest. Ryan’s son Seth Ryan was a wide receiver/holder on Clemson’s 2016 national championship team — he is not listed on the Tigers’ 2017 roster — and the elder Ryan has made no effort to hide his affinity for Florida State’s SEC rivals.
And it’s not like Ryan was doing anything wrong by supporting Clemson. Nothing of the sort. He was a father supporting his son, and now he happens to call a rival team’s spring game. Not exactly the level of impartiality required for a presidential debate, nor is it a notable conflict of interest at a network that once had an analyst call a game in which his brother served as a head coach.
But it is something viewers should be aware of as Ryan yuks it up in his ESPN debut.
The ‘Noles spring game will be showed at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.
The Oklahoma Sooners and Tennessee Volunteers must have enjoyed their recent home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015, because the two are set to tango once again. The two schools have lined up a future home-and-home deal for the 2020 and 2024 seasons.
Just like the previous home-and-home deal, Oklahoma will get the first home game in the scheduling arrangement. The Sooners will welcome Tennessee back to Norman on September 12, 2020. Four years later, Oklahoma will visit Knoxville on September 7, 2024. Oklahoma won both game sin the previous home-and-home deal.
The arrangement will satisfy the conference schedule requirements both programs are held to by their respective conferences. The SEC requires all conference members to schedule one game per season against another power conference opponent (or power conference opponent equivalent, per the conference’s determination). The addition of Oklahoma will get Tennessee to pass the SEC’s requirement in both seasons. The Vols also have power conference opponents lined up in 2018 (West Virginia; in Charlotte, NC), 2019 (BYU), 2021 (Pittsburgh), 2022 (@ Pittsburgh), 2023 (@ BYU), and 2026-2027 (Nebraska home-and-home).
The Big 12 also has a power conference scheduling requirement for its members. Oklahoma meets the requirement with the addition of Tennessee in both seasons. The Sooners also have future games against UCLA (2018, 2019), Nebraska (2021, 2022), Michigan (2025, 2026, 2029, 2030), and LSU (2027, 2028).
It appears former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire has some potential options worth considering with his graduate transfer. In addition to Texas, and Wisconsin, UNC, and Baylor, another power conference program in need of some stability at quarterback seems to be making a push to land his commitment.
A report from Gator Bait suggests the Gators are eyeing Zaire as a potential transfer target, but the school must receive some help from the SEC office. That is because Florida has had two transfer players (Anthony Harrell and Mason Halter) fail to meet certain academic requirements upon arrival at Florida. As a result of taking transfer players failing to meet certain requirements, Florida is ineligible from accepting graduate transfers for three years.
If there is a glimmer of hope for Florida and the prospects of adding Zaire, it may come later this spring when the conference meets to review certain rules. Among the rules potentially up for review will be the graduate transfer policy initially designed to give a boost to the academic integrity of the graduate transfer process. Commissioner Greg Sankey has expressed an open mind to reviewing the rule as it stands, and an amendment to the rule could still be instituted in time to make Zaire eligible to transfer to Florida if he desired.
As a graduate transfer, Zaire will be eligible to play immediately this fall without having to sit out a season at a new FBS program.