Oklahoma and Tennessee line up another home-and-home series

The Oklahoma Sooners and Tennessee Volunteers must have enjoyed their recent home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015, because the two are set to tango once again. The two schools have lined up a future home-and-home deal for the 2020 and 2024 seasons.

Just like the previous home-and-home deal, Oklahoma will get the first home game in the scheduling arrangement. The Sooners will welcome Tennessee back to Norman on September 12, 2020. Four years later, Oklahoma will visit Knoxville on September 7, 2024. Oklahoma won both game sin the previous home-and-home deal.

The arrangement will satisfy the conference schedule requirements both programs are held to by their respective conferences. The SEC requires all conference members to schedule one game per season against another power conference opponent (or power conference opponent equivalent, per the conference’s determination). The addition of Oklahoma will get Tennessee to pass the SEC’s requirement in both seasons. The Vols also have power conference opponents lined up in 2018 (West Virginia; in Charlotte, NC), 2019 (BYU), 2021 (Pittsburgh), 2022 (@ Pittsburgh), 2023 (@ BYU), and 2026-2027 (Nebraska home-and-home).

The Big 12 also has a power conference scheduling requirement for its members. Oklahoma meets the requirement with the addition of Tennessee in both seasons. The Sooners also have future games against UCLA (2018, 2019), Nebraska (2021, 2022), Michigan (2025, 2026, 2029, 2030), and LSU (2027, 2028).

