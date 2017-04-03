Purdue the new home for transferring Notre Dame WR

In early December, it was thought that Miami was the front-runner for the services of transferring Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Holmes. Arizona State, North Carolina and UCLA were also schools that the wide receiver was considering.

In the end, Holmes won’t be leaving the state of Indiana.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Holmes announced that he would be transferring to Purdue and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Boilermakers. The football program has yet to address any potential addition of the transfer.

New team… Same dream pic.twitter.com/dM1Mme9hVU — Corey Holmes (@coreyholmes4) April 2, 2017

Holmes indicated at the time of his transfer that his plan was to graduate from Notre Dame in August of this year. If Holmes follows through with that plan, he would be eligible to play for Purdue in 2017. Additionally, he’d be eligible to play during the 2018 season as well.

A four-star 2014 recruit, Holmes was rated as the No. 27 receiver in the country and the No. 26 player at any position in the state of Florida. After redshirting as a true freshman then not seeing any action in 2015, Holmes caught 11 passes for 96 yards this past season. He had a career-high four receptions in what turned out to be his final game at the school in the regular-season finale against USC.