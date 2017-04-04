Bill Snyder back to work at Kansas State after undergoing cancer treatment

To absolutely nobody’s surprise, ‘The Wizard’ is back at work and sticking to his routine.

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder was diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this year but told reporters on Tuesday that he has completed treatment and is returning to guide the Wildcats through spring practice.

“I’m finished with all the treatments, just kind of going through the after-effects now. Then you get tested again down the road, a few months,” Snyder said, according to the Associated Press. “I think the hardest part is the after-effects that come with it. That’s what we’re going through right now. But millions of people have done it.”

Snyder, 77, is set to begin his 26th season in Manhattan as head coach of KSU and seems to show no signs of stopping anytime soon despite the recent health scare. The Wildcats are set to make some noise in the Big 12 this season with the bulk of last year’s nine-win team back and a favorable schedule throughout 2017.

Kansas State has already begun practice and are set to hold their spring game on April 22. Luckily for the team (and all college football fans), the familiar sight of Snyder roaming the sidelines in his windbreaker will continue for the foreseeable future after Tuesday’s announcement that the long time coach has wrapped up his cancer treatment.