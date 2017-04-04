UConn athletics

Ex-FSU LB E.J. Levenberry suffers torn ACL at UConn

By John TaylorApr 4, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

A key piece of UConn’s defensive puzzle will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.  If not permanently.

UConn confirmed Monday that E.J. Levenberry sustained a torn ACL in his right knee and will undergo at an undetermined point in the future.  The rising senior linebacker sustained the injury during a Saturday practice this past weekend.

As to the timeline for a return, the school would only allow that Levenberry will miss the remainder of spring practice.  The normal timeline for a return from a torn ACL would be around six months from the time of surgery, which would suggest mid-October at the earliest.

Unless he can secure an unlikely sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA, Levenberry would, should he not be able to return at all this season, see his collegiate playing career come to an end because of this injury.

“I feel terrible for E.J.,” first-year (again) Huskies head coach Randy Edsall said in comments distributed by the football program. “He has been working extremely hard and the injury was just one of those unfortunate instances. There was no contact, he just simply planted and the knee gave out.”

A four-star member of FSU’s 2013 recruiting class, Levenberry opted to transfer from Tallahassee following the 2014 season after playing in 26 games during his two years with the Seminoles.  Forced to sit out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws, the 6-3, 250-pounder started 11 games last year, finishing tied for first on the team with four sacks and third in tackles for loss with five.

North Carolina hoops joins Clemson football to give ACC rare title sweep

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 4, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

Something that doesn’t happen very often, at all, reared its rarefied head Monday night.

As deftly detailed by our friends at CollegeBasketballTalk.com, North Carolina beat Gonzaga to win the men’s basketball national championship.  UNC’s win comes just shy of three months after Clemson beat Alabama for the national championship of college football.  Speaking of which…

Interestingly, both the Tigers and Tar Heels were national runners-up last season.

The ACC has now won men’s basketball and football national championships in the same athletic season twice.  Such a double-double, including this year/season, has only happened a total of 10 times since the NCAA men’s tournament was first played at the end of the 1938-39 season.

Of those nearly dozen college sporting rarities, three each belong to two of the Power Five conferences (Big Ten, SEC) and two each from two others (ACC, Pac-12).  The Big 12, if you hadn’t picked up on it, is the lone P5 left out of these particular festivities.

Below are all of the conference double-doubles, which includes only football titles awarded by the Associated Press.  First, though, a couple of notes:

  • Indiana won the 1986-87 basketball title and Penn State was the 1986 football champs, but the latter wasn’t in the Big Ten at the time.
  • Duke and Miami would’ve hit the double-double in 1991-92, except The U didn’t join the ACC until 2005.
  • Miami won another title in 2001 while Maryland won one for the 2001-02 season, but the former was still four years away from ACC membership while the latter has since left that conference for the Big Ten.

And, one final bit of housekeeping: the football titlists are listed first, for those keeping score at home.

1940-41 — Big Ten, Minnesota and Wisconsin
1952-53 — Big Ten, Michigan State and Indiana
1957-58 — SEC, Auburn and Kentucky
1967-68 — Pac-12, USC and UCLA
1972-73 — Pac-12, USC and UCLA
1975-76 — Big Ten, Ohio State and Indiana
1981-82 — ACC, Clemson and North Carolina
2006-07 — SEC, Florida and Florida
2011-12 — SEC, Alabama and Kentucky
2016-17 — ACC, Clemson and North Carolina

Publicist: ex-Bama LB didn’t help boot Deshaun Watson from Tuscaloosa bar, offered to pick up his tab

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 4, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

One of the more surreal situations involving a couple of recently-former college football players shows now sign of slowing down in the immediate future.

Rewind back to this weekend, and video on social media emerged of former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the engineer of the last-second win over Alabama in the national championship game earlier this year, being unceremoniously kicked out of a bar in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.  Reportedly, former Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson, who played in the Tide’s death-in-the-family loss to the Tigers, and another ex-UA player, Wallace Gillberry, were among the individuals not-so-politely urging Watson and his girlfriend to exit the drinking establishment last Friday night.

With the NFL draft coming up later this month — Anderson’s part of the prospect pool — the linebacker’s publicist is attempting to get out ahead of whatever controversy there may be.  From TMZ.com:

We spoke with Anderson’s publicist, Bob Broderick, who says Ryan and Wallace only approached Watson because some patrons were getting hostile toward him.

Broderick says Anderson suggested Watson leave before the patrons escalated the situation — and Anderson even offered to pick up Watson’s tab as a friendly gesture.

The gossip website added that Anderson and Watson have spoken since the incident.  What was said between the two wasn’t divulged.

And, on a completely unrelated note, the 2017 college football season kicks off in exactly 144 days.  For those who were wondering.

Presumptive starter at LB leaving FAU for military career

Florida Atlantic athletics
By John TaylorApr 4, 2017, 6:55 AM EDT

Nate Ozdemir is taking one for his country.  Because, ‘Merica.

After much deliberation and soul-searching, the Florida Atlantic linebacker decided last week to leave not only the Owls football program but the sport entirely. Why?  To begin a career in the military.

Per Ozdemir, his first choice is the Marine Corps, while “[flying] for the Army or any other branch” is another option. From the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

Ozdemir said his goal is to complete Officer Candidate School (OCS) with the Marine Corps in Quantico, Va., later this year and become a second lieutenant in the Marines. He would spend 10 weeks at OCS before returning to Boca Raton to finish his last semester at FAU and graduate in December.

Ozdemir is also a pilot, and was recently offered a full-time position at the Boca Raton airport to be an instructor. He said he would need to fly 40 more hours to qualify, but that that goal is more attainable without football.

Fearful that an injury in football his final season would hamper, even temporarily, his military aspirations, Ozdemir decided to call it quits. He also feels it’s his duty to serve his country.

“I just feel like as a grown, dominant male figure in this country, I kind of owe it to them,” Ozdemir said. “I just don’t feel like it’s fair for other people my age going and putting their lives on the line to do that kind of thing when I’m just as healthy, I’m just as fine, just as qualified to it, if not more qualified.”

Ozdemir would’ve been a fifth-year senior in 2017. In 2016, he started the first eight games of the season at middle linebacker before going down with a broken foot that cost him the remainder of the year.  He was expected to be a starter again this coming season.

While no longer a part of the team, Ozdemir is going to try to be around his now-former teammates as much as possible, a tack that FAU’s first-year head coach has signed off on.

“He’s got our support,” Lane Kiffin said. “We would have loved to have him. He’s a leader, so I talked to him about keeping him around in any way as much as we can.”

Temple QB Tommy Wyatt comes full circle, transfers to Rutgers

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 3, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT

A former Georgia player is not the only FBS transfer Rutgers is adding to its roster in the midst of spring practice.

Tommy Wyatt took to Twitter this past weekend to confirm that the former New Jersey high school has decided he’s “coming home” to play at Rutgers. The quarterback said in his statement announcing the RU decision that he has received a scholarship release from his now-former school, Temple.

Nj.com writes that because “Wyatt walked on at Temple and is likely to walk-on at Rutgers, he should be allowed to compete in 2017 with four years to play four.”

Wyatt was originally slated to sign with Rutgers last year but academics led him, at least initially, to Temple. The 6-4, 215-pound signal-caller took a redshirt in his first and only season with the Owls.