Father of Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus dies after being shot ‘execution-style’ in the head

Sadly, tragedy has struck the Wisconsin Badgers football program.

Monday afternoon, 39-year-old Andre Taylor, the son of UW wide receiver Quintez Cephus, was shot in the head following an argument outside of a Macon, Ga., convenience store. At 3:10 local time Tuesday afternoon, Taylor was pronounced dead.

Cephus did not practice with his teammates Tuesday as he traveled to Georgia to be with his father, who had been on life support since what was described as an “execution-style” shooting. UW paid for his flight back home.

Don’t stop fighting daddy I love you big dawg❤️ A post shared by Quintez Cephus (@qodeep_87) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

From the Macon Telegraph:

Authorities say at about 12:45 p.m. Monday Stapleton and Taylor argued in the parking lot of the convenience store at 2760 Montpelier Avenue when Taylor started to walk away. Stapleton then shot Taylor in the head with a pistol, the release states.

40-year-old Calvin Stapleton turned himself in to police late Monday night. He was initially charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang activity and probation violation. Bond has been denied, and it’s expected the charges will be upgraded to murder.

A reserve as a true freshman last season, Cephus was expected to challenge for a starting job this season. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the player for his loss.