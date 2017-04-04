Michigan-turned-Rutgers WR Ahmir Mitchell tears ACL

It’s been an eventful, to say the least, start to the collegiate career for Ahmir Mitchell.
A 2016 Michigan signee, Mitchell announced in late August that he was leaving the Wolverines and “reopening his recruitment.” A week later, the wide receiver confirmed his transfer to Rutgers.
After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy to satisfy NCAA transfer rules — he received a waiver from having to sit out two seasons because of the intra-conference transfer — Mitchell was pencilled in as a starting receiver this spring. Unfortunately, the school confirmed Tuesday, Mitchell sustained a torn ACL during practice over the weekend.
Mitchell, whose injury was of the non-contact variety, alluded to the development on his personal Twitter account Saturday.
Set backs only cause for comebacks…
— Ahmir_SoDevoted (@TheDeuce_2_Nice) April 1, 2017
There’s no timetable for a return, although the football program is hopeful the redshirt freshman can take the field at some point during the upcoming season.
A four-star 2016 recruit, Mitchell was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of New Jersey and the No. 167 player overall on 247sports.com‘s composite board. He was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice.