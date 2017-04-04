North Carolina hoops joins Clemson football to give ACC rare title sweep

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Something that doesn’t happen very often, at all, reared its rarefied head Monday night.

As deftly detailed by our friends at CollegeBasketballTalk.com, North Carolina beat Gonzaga to win the men’s basketball national championship. UNC’s win comes just shy of three months after Clemson beat Alabama for the national championship of college football. Speaking of which…

Clemson’s last football title prior to this year? The 1981 season. Men’s hoops champ for the ’81-’82 season? North Carolina. — CollegeFootballTalk (@CFTalk) April 4, 2017

Interestingly, both the Tigers and Tar Heels were national runners-up last season.

The ACC has now won men’s basketball and football national championships in the same athletic season twice. Such a double-double, including this year/season, has only happened a total of 10 times since the NCAA men’s tournament was first played at the end of the 1938-39 season.

Of those nearly dozen college sporting rarities, three each belong to two of the Power Five conferences (Big Ten, SEC) and two each from two others (ACC, Pac-12). The Big 12, if you hadn’t picked up on it, is the lone P5 left out of these particular festivities.

Below are all of the conference double-doubles, which includes only football titles awarded by the Associated Press. First, though, a couple of notes:

Indiana won the 1986-87 basketball title and Penn State was the 1986 football champs, but the latter wasn’t in the Big Ten at the time.

Duke and Miami would’ve hit the double-double in 1991-92, except The U didn’t join the ACC until 2005.

Miami won another title in 2001 while Maryland won one for the 2001-02 season, but the former was still four years away from ACC membership while the latter has since left that conference for the Big Ten.

And, one final bit of housekeeping: the football titlists are listed first, for those keeping score at home.

1940-41 — Big Ten, Minnesota and Wisconsin

1952-53 — Big Ten, Michigan State and Indiana

1957-58 — SEC, Auburn and Kentucky

1967-68 — Pac-12, USC and UCLA

1972-73 — Pac-12, USC and UCLA

1975-76 — Big Ten, Ohio State and Indiana

1981-82 — ACC, Clemson and North Carolina

2006-07 — SEC, Florida and Florida

2011-12 — SEC, Alabama and Kentucky

2016-17 — ACC, Clemson and North Carolina