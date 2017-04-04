Florida Atlantic athletics

Presumptive starter at LB leaving FAU for military career

Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 4, 2017, 6:55 AM EDT

Nate Ozdemir is taking one for his country.  Because, ‘Merica.

After much deliberation and soul-searching, the Florida Atlantic linebacker decided last week to leave not only the Owls football program but the sport entirely. Why?  To begin a career in the military.

Per Ozdemir, his first choice is the Marine Corps, while “[flying] for the Army or any other branch” is another option. From the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

Ozdemir said his goal is to complete Officer Candidate School (OCS) with the Marine Corps in Quantico, Va., later this year and become a second lieutenant in the Marines. He would spend 10 weeks at OCS before returning to Boca Raton to finish his last semester at FAU and graduate in December.

Ozdemir is also a pilot, and was recently offered a full-time position at the Boca Raton airport to be an instructor. He said he would need to fly 40 more hours to qualify, but that that goal is more attainable without football.

Fearful that an injury in football his final season would hamper, even temporarily, his military aspirations, Ozdemir decided to call it quits. He also feels it’s his duty to serve his country.

“I just feel like as a grown, dominant male figure in this country, I kind of owe it to them,” Ozdemir said. “I just don’t feel like it’s fair for other people my age going and putting their lives on the line to do that kind of thing when I’m just as healthy, I’m just as fine, just as qualified to it, if not more qualified.”

Ozdemir would’ve been a fifth-year senior in 2017. In 2016, he started the first eight games of the season at middle linebacker before going down with a broken foot that cost him the remainder of the year.  He was expected to be a starter again this coming season.

While no longer a part of the team, Ozdemir is going to try to be around his now-former teammates as much as possible, a tack that FAU’s first-year head coach has signed off on.

“He’s got our support,” Lane Kiffin said. “We would have loved to have him. He’s a leader, so I talked to him about keeping him around in any way as much as we can.”

Publicist: ex-Bama LB didn’t help boot Deshaun Watson from Tuscaloosa bar, offered to pick up his tab

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 4, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

One of the more surreal situations involving a couple of recently-former college football players shows now sign of slowing down in the immediate future.

Rewind back to this weekend, and video on social media emerged of former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the engineer of the last-second win over Alabama in the national championship game earlier this year, being unceremoniously kicked out of a bar in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.  Reportedly, former Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson, who played in the Tide’s death-in-the-family loss to the Tigers, and another ex-UA player, Wallace Gillberry, were among the individuals not-so-politely urging Watson and his girlfriend to exit the drinking establishment last Friday night.

With the NFL draft coming up later this month — Anderson’s part of the prospect pool — the linebacker’s publicist is attempting to get out ahead of whatever controversy there may be.  From TMZ.com:

We spoke with Anderson’s publicist, Bob Broderick, who says Ryan and Wallace only approached Watson because some patrons were getting hostile toward him.

Broderick says Anderson suggested Watson leave before the patrons escalated the situation — and Anderson even offered to pick up Watson’s tab as a friendly gesture.

The gossip website added that Anderson and Watson have spoken since the incident.  What was said between the two wasn’t divulged.

And, on a completely unrelated note, the 2017 college football season kicks off in exactly 144 days.  For those who were wondering.

Temple QB Tommy Wyatt comes full circle, transfers to Rutgers

Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorApr 3, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT

A former Georgia player is not the only FBS transfer Rutgers is adding to its roster in the midst of spring practice.

Tommy Wyatt took to Twitter this past weekend to confirm that the former New Jersey high school has decided he’s “coming home” to play at Rutgers. The quarterback said in his statement announcing the RU decision that he has received a scholarship release from his now-former school, Temple.

Nj.com writes that because “Wyatt walked on at Temple and is likely to walk-on at Rutgers, he should be allowed to compete in 2017 with four years to play four.”

Wyatt was originally slated to sign with Rutgers last year but academics led him, at least initially, to Temple. The 6-4, 215-pound signal-caller took a redshirt in his first and only season with the Owls.

Purdue the new home for transferring Notre Dame WR

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 3, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

In early December, it was thought that Miami was the front-runner for the services of transferring Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Holmes.  Arizona State, North Carolina and UCLA were also schools that the wide receiver was considering.

In the end, Holmes won’t be leaving the state of Indiana.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Holmes announced that he would be transferring to Purdue and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Boilermakers.  The football program has yet to address any potential addition of the transfer.

Holmes indicated at the time of his transfer that his plan was to graduate from Notre Dame in August of this year. If Holmes follows through with that plan, he would be eligible to play for Purdue in 2017.  Additionally, he’d be eligible to play during the 2018 season as well.

A four-star 2014 recruit, Holmes was rated as the No. 27 receiver in the country and the No. 26 player at any position in the state of Florida. After redshirting as a true freshman then not seeing any action in 2015, Holmes caught 11 passes for 96 yards this past season. He had a career-high four receptions in what turned out to be his final game at the school in the regular-season finale against USC.

Justin Fuente inks 2-year extension at Virginia Tech

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettApr 3, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT

After a successful debut season in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech has signed head coach Justin Fuente to a 2-year extension through 2023, the school announced Monday.

“Coach Fuente has exceeded our expectations in terms of how well he and his staff have embraced the winning tradition established by Coach Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech, while adding their own distinct touches to enhance the legacy of our program,” AD Whit Babcock said in a statement.

Fuente led the Hokies to a 10-4 mark in his first season on the job, including an ACC Coastal Division championship and a No. 16 final ranking in both polls, the club’s highest year-end ranking since 2010. He was named the consensus ACC Coach of the Year for his efforts.

“My family feels incredibly blessed that I’m able to work at Virginia Tech and we’re able call Blacksburg our home,” Fuente said. “I am very appreciative for the leadership of Whit, Desiree [Reed-Francois], Dr. [Timothy] Sands and the Board of Visitors in making Virginia Tech such an attractive destination for a head coach and a staff. Their support, a talented and hard-working group student-athletes, and an unbelievably passionate fan base were all paramount in helping us build on Coach Beamer’s winning culture.”

Salary terms were not disclosed in the announcement.

Fuente’s original contract ran through 2021 and would have paid him $3.25 million in 2017, rising to $3.65 million in the final year of the deal.

 