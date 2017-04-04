Publicist: ex-Bama LB didn’t help boot Deshaun Watson from Tuscaloosa bar, offered to pick up his tab

One of the more surreal situations involving a couple of recently-former college football players shows now sign of slowing down in the immediate future.
Rewind back to this weekend, and video on social media emerged of former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the engineer of the last-second win over Alabama in the national championship game earlier this year, being unceremoniously kicked out of a bar in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. Reportedly, former Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson, who played in the Tide’s death-in-the-family loss to the Tigers, and another ex-UA player, Wallace Gillberry, were among the individuals not-so-politely urging Watson and his girlfriend to exit the drinking establishment last Friday night.
With the NFL draft coming up later this month — Anderson’s part of the prospect pool — the linebacker’s publicist is attempting to get out ahead of whatever controversy there may be. From TMZ.com:
We spoke with Anderson’s publicist, Bob Broderick, who says Ryan and Wallace only approached Watson because some patrons were getting hostile toward him.
Broderick says Anderson suggested Watson leave before the patrons escalated the situation — and Anderson even offered to pick up Watson’s tab as a friendly gesture.
The gossip website added that Anderson and Watson have spoken since the incident. What was said between the two wasn’t divulged.
And, on a completely unrelated note, the 2017 college football season kicks off in exactly 144 days. For those who were wondering.