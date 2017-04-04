UCLA opens spring practice with QB Josh Rosen at 100 percent

UCLA fans may still be stewing about the basketball team’s exit from the NCAA tournament but the arrival of spring in Los Angeles has brought some good news for the Bruins on the gridiron.

The team opened spring football practice on Tuesday morning and much to the delight of the powder blue faithful, quarterback Josh Rosen appears to be 100 percent healthy after undergoing shoulder surgery last year.

“I felt really good. It’s been awhile since I’ve played football,” Rosen told reporters after practice. “I’ve been throwing routes throughout the winter during the rehab process, but it’s cool to do it full speed with all the guys on the field.”

The return of Rosen is big news for a UCLA team that will spend the bulk of their time this spring trying to find an answer on offense after numerous issues last year. In addition to the starting quarterback getting back into the fold, the Bruins offensive coaching staff is virtually all new this season from offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch on down.

The new scheme should play to the strengths of Rosen, who will be tested early in 2017 in the opener against Texas A&M at the Rose Bowl.