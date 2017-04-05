April 17 will be Decision Day for Texas Tech transfer Breiden Fehoko

We don’t know yet to where Breiden Fehoko will transfer. In less than two weeks, though, that will change.
According to 247Sports.com, and as the player hinted at on his personal Twitter account, Fehoko will commit to his new college football program on Monday, April 17. The defensive tackle decided to transfer from Texas Tech earlier this offseason.
As for potential landing spots, Fehoko has already taken official visits to a pair of SEC schools (Auburn, LSU) as well as one from the ACC (Louisville). Prior to making a final decision, he’ll make an official visit to Georgia as well.
It’s thought that LSU is at least a slight, if not prohibitive favorite to land the talented tackle.
Regardless of where the 6-3, 287-pound lineman ultimately lands, he’ll have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. He would then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
A four-star member of the Red Raiders’ 2015 recruiting class, Fehoko was rated as the No. 8 tackle in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Hawaii; and the No. 50 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was easily the highest-rated player in Tech’s class that year.
In two seasons in Lubbock, Fehoko started all 25 games for the Red Raiders. He led the team in quarterback hurries with five last season.
If this were August, it’d be a big deal. As it’s April? Not a big deal, but still bears some semblance of monitoring.
Donnie Alexander (pictured, No. 48) took part in LSU’s spring practice Tuesday and will do the same on Thursday. Friday, however, the linebacker will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
The surgical procedure will sideline Alexander for the last week of the Tigers’ spring practice, including the spring game. The good news, for both the player and the program, is that Alexander, barring a setback, should be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp in early August.
Alexander has played in every game since coming to the Tigers in 2014 as a three-star recruit. He’s started three of those contests, with two of the starts coming last season.
Through the first portion of spring practice this year, Alexander has been running with the No. 1 defense as the starting middle linebacker.
Sadly, tragedy has struck the Wisconsin Badgers football program.
Monday afternoon, 39-year-old Andre Taylor, the father of UW wide receiver Quintez Cephus, was shot in the head following an argument outside of a Macon, Ga., convenience store. At 3:10 local time Tuesday afternoon, Taylor was pronounced dead.
Cephus did not practice with his teammates Tuesday as he traveled to Georgia to be with his father, who had been on life support since what was described as an “execution-style” shooting. UW paid for his flight back home.
From the Macon Telegraph:
Authorities say at about 12:45 p.m. Monday Stapleton and Taylor argued in the parking lot of the convenience store at 2760 Montpelier Avenue when Taylor started to walk away. Stapleton then shot Taylor in the head with a pistol, the release states.
40-year-old Calvin Stapleton turned himself in to police late Monday night. He was initially charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang activity and probation violation. Bond has been denied, and it’s expected the charges will be upgraded to murder.
A reserve as a true freshman last season, Cephus was expected to challenge for a starting job this season. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the player for his loss.
UCLA fans may still be stewing about the basketball team’s exit from the NCAA tournament but the arrival of spring in Los Angeles has brought some good news for the Bruins on the gridiron.
The team opened spring football practice on Tuesday morning and much to the delight of the powder blue faithful, quarterback Josh Rosen appears to be 100 percent healthy after undergoing shoulder surgery last year.
“I felt really good. It’s been awhile since I’ve played football,” Rosen told reporters after practice. “I’ve been throwing routes throughout the winter during the rehab process, but it’s cool to do it full speed with all the guys on the field.”
The return of Rosen is big news for a UCLA team that will spend the bulk of their time this spring trying to find an answer on offense after numerous issues last year. In addition to the starting quarterback getting back into the fold, the Bruins offensive coaching staff is virtually all new this season from offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch on down.
The new scheme should play to the strengths of Rosen, who will be tested early in 2017 in the opener against Texas A&M at the Rose Bowl.
Spring practice has been unusually newsy at the State University of New Jersey this year and that continued on Tuesday afternoon after Rutgers announced quarterback Tylin Oden was dismissed from the football program for a violation of team rules.
“We wish Tylin nothing but the best in his future decisions,” Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash said in a short statement.
Oden appeared in six games last year in his debut season for Rutgers. While he did take part in the quarterback derby in 2016 that the Scarlet Knights went through, the young signal-caller wasn’t quite ready to become the starter and was limited mostly to rushing for 144 yards in spot duty. He completed just one pass on eight attempts and mostly sat behind Giovanni Rescigno on the depth chart.
The departure of Oden cuts down the number of options behind center for new offensive coordinator Jerry Kill, who is hoping to jumpstart one of the worst FBS offenses from a year ago. Zach Allen, a redshirt senior graduate transfer, and Rescigno figure to keep battling it out for the starting job this spring before the arrival of Temple QB Tommy Wyatt and recruit Johnathan Lewis this summer.