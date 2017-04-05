April 17 will be Decision Day for Texas Tech transfer Breiden Fehoko

We don’t know yet to where Breiden Fehoko will transfer. In less than two weeks, though, that will change.

According to 247Sports.com, and as the player hinted at on his personal Twitter account, Fehoko will commit to his new college football program on Monday, April 17. The defensive tackle decided to transfer from Texas Tech earlier this offseason.

April 17 — Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) April 3, 2017

As for potential landing spots, Fehoko has already taken official visits to a pair of SEC schools (Auburn, LSU) as well as one from the ACC (Louisville). Prior to making a final decision, he’ll make an official visit to Georgia as well.

It’s thought that LSU is at least a slight, if not prohibitive favorite to land the talented tackle.

Regardless of where the 6-3, 287-pound lineman ultimately lands, he’ll have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. He would then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

A four-star member of the Red Raiders’ 2015 recruiting class, Fehoko was rated as the No. 8 tackle in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Hawaii; and the No. 50 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was easily the highest-rated player in Tech’s class that year.

In two seasons in Lubbock, Fehoko started all 25 games for the Red Raiders. He led the team in quarterback hurries with five last season.