Ex-Oklahoma football player accused of pimping out former Sooner cheerleader

There’s a headline you don’t see every day.
According to the Norman Transcript, 22-year-old Lawrence Moore and 23-year-old Micah Madison Parker “were arrested Thursday in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in Oklahoma City.” Moore is a former Oklahoma football player while Parker is an ex-Sooner cheerleader.
Moore was arrested on complaints of aiding and abetting prostitution, pandering, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana. Parker was arrested on complaints of destruction of evidence, offering to engage in an act of prostitution and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
From the Transcript:
According to an Oklahoma County probable cause affidavit, Oklahoma City police were aiding an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigation. An undercover OBN officer made contact with 23-year-old Micah Madison Parker through an online ad at backpage.com and arranged to meet her at the Sonesta Suites at 4361 W. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City where she allegedly offered her services for $200.
Police then sought out 22-year-old Lawrence Moore in connection with the case, believing him to be Parker’s pimp based on telephone conversations from jail and social media exchanges.
According to the affidavit, Parker managed to throw two cell phones into the toilet before officers could arrest her.
Moore was later arrested at the same hotel when he came to pick up Parker’s car, the affidavit states.
Moore was a four-star member of OU’s 2013 recruiting class, rated as the No. 22 cornerback in the country and the No. 32 player at any position in the state of California coming out of high school in Fresno. He played in two games as a true freshman — none after mid-September — and was credited with a single tackle.
In February 2014, Moore tweeted that he would be leaving the Sooners. Parker was a member of OU’s cheerleading squad during Moore’s lone season with the Sooners.
We don’t know yet to where Breiden Fehoko will transfer. In less than two weeks, though, that will change.
According to 247Sports.com, and as the player hinted at on his personal Twitter account, Fehoko will commit to his new college football program on Monday, April 17. The defensive tackle decided to transfer from Texas Tech earlier this offseason.
As for potential landing spots, Fehoko has already taken official visits to a pair of SEC schools (Auburn, LSU) as well as one from the ACC (Louisville). Prior to making a final decision, he’ll make an official visit to Georgia as well.
It’s thought that LSU is at least a slight, if not prohibitive favorite to land the talented tackle.
Regardless of where the 6-3, 287-pound lineman ultimately lands, he’ll have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. He would then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
A four-star member of the Red Raiders’ 2015 recruiting class, Fehoko was rated as the No. 8 tackle in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Hawaii; and the No. 50 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was easily the highest-rated player in Tech’s class that year.
In two seasons in Lubbock, Fehoko started all 25 games for the Red Raiders. He led the team in quarterback hurries with five last season.
If this were August, it’d be a big deal. As it’s April? Not a big deal, but still bears some semblance of monitoring.
Donnie Alexander (pictured, No. 48) took part in LSU’s spring practice Tuesday and will do the same on Thursday. Friday, however, the linebacker will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
The surgical procedure will sideline Alexander for the last week of the Tigers’ spring practice, including the spring game. The good news, for both the player and the program, is that Alexander, barring a setback, should be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp in early August.
Alexander has played in every game since coming to the Tigers in 2014 as a three-star recruit. He’s started three of those contests, with two of the starts coming last season.
Through the first portion of spring practice this year, Alexander has been running with the No. 1 defense as the starting middle linebacker.
Sadly, tragedy has struck the Wisconsin Badgers football program.
Monday afternoon, 39-year-old Andre Taylor, the father of UW wide receiver Quintez Cephus, was shot in the head following an argument outside of a Macon, Ga., convenience store. At 3:10 local time Tuesday afternoon, Taylor was pronounced dead.
Cephus did not practice with his teammates Tuesday as he traveled to Georgia to be with his father, who had been on life support since what was described as an “execution-style” shooting. UW paid for his flight back home.
From the Macon Telegraph:
Authorities say at about 12:45 p.m. Monday Stapleton and Taylor argued in the parking lot of the convenience store at 2760 Montpelier Avenue when Taylor started to walk away. Stapleton then shot Taylor in the head with a pistol, the release states.
40-year-old Calvin Stapleton turned himself in to police late Monday night. He was initially charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang activity and probation violation. Bond has been denied, and it’s expected the charges will be upgraded to murder.
A reserve as a true freshman last season, Cephus was expected to challenge for a starting job this season. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the player for his loss.
UCLA fans may still be stewing about the basketball team’s exit from the NCAA tournament but the arrival of spring in Los Angeles has brought some good news for the Bruins on the gridiron.
The team opened spring football practice on Tuesday morning and much to the delight of the powder blue faithful, quarterback Josh Rosen appears to be 100 percent healthy after undergoing shoulder surgery last year.
“I felt really good. It’s been awhile since I’ve played football,” Rosen told reporters after practice. “I’ve been throwing routes throughout the winter during the rehab process, but it’s cool to do it full speed with all the guys on the field.”
The return of Rosen is big news for a UCLA team that will spend the bulk of their time this spring trying to find an answer on offense after numerous issues last year. In addition to the starting quarterback getting back into the fold, the Bruins offensive coaching staff is virtually all new this season from offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch on down.
The new scheme should play to the strengths of Rosen, who will be tested early in 2017 in the opener against Texas A&M at the Rose Bowl.