Ex-Oklahoma football player accused of pimping out former Sooner cheerleader

There’s a headline you don’t see every day.

According to the Norman Transcript, 22-year-old Lawrence Moore and 23-year-old Micah Madison Parker “were arrested Thursday in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in Oklahoma City.” Moore is a former Oklahoma football player while Parker is an ex-Sooner cheerleader.

Moore was arrested on complaints of aiding and abetting prostitution, pandering, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana. Parker was arrested on complaints of destruction of evidence, offering to engage in an act of prostitution and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

From the Transcript:

According to an Oklahoma County probable cause affidavit, Oklahoma City police were aiding an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigation. An undercover OBN officer made contact with 23-year-old Micah Madison Parker through an online ad at backpage.com and arranged to meet her at the Sonesta Suites at 4361 W. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City where she allegedly offered her services for $200. Police then sought out 22-year-old Lawrence Moore in connection with the case, believing him to be Parker’s pimp based on telephone conversations from jail and social media exchanges. According to the affidavit, Parker managed to throw two cell phones into the toilet before officers could arrest her. Moore was later arrested at the same hotel when he came to pick up Parker’s car, the affidavit states.

Moore was a four-star member of OU’s 2013 recruiting class, rated as the No. 22 cornerback in the country and the No. 32 player at any position in the state of California coming out of high school in Fresno. He played in two games as a true freshman — none after mid-September — and was credited with a single tackle.

In February 2014, Moore tweeted that he would be leaving the Sooners. Parker was a member of OU’s cheerleading squad during Moore’s lone season with the Sooners.