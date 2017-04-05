Report: Michigan State completes 2019 slate with Tulsa

Over the next couple of seasons, there’s no room at the scheduling inn for Michigan State.

Citing a public records request, FBSchedules.com is reporting that MSU will play host to Tulsa on Aug. 31, 2019, in East Lansing. Per the contract, the Golden Hurricane will receive a guarantee of $1.2 million.

The 2019 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two football programs.

It also means that the Spartans’ non-conference schedules in both 2018 and 2019 are already complete. MSU will play host to Utah State and Central Michigan and travel to Arizona State in the former season, while all three of their 2019 non-conference games will be played at Spartan Stadium — Western Michigan, ASU and, of course, Tulsa. This season will also see MSU play three out-of-conference games at home — Bowling Green, WMU and Notre Dame.

The Golden Hurricane, meanwhile, will have to tweak their non-conference slate in 2019 because of the game with the Spartans. “Tulsa already had four non-conference games scheduled for 2019, so one previously announced game will likely either be postponed to a later season or canceled altogether,” the scheduling website writes. Those four games are at San Jose State and Louisiana-Lafayette and home matchups with Oklahoma State and Wyoming.