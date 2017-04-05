Shoulder surgery will sideline starting LSU LB Donnie Alexander

If this were August, it’d be a big deal. As it’s April? Not a big deal, but still bears some semblance of monitoring.

Donnie Alexander (pictured, No. 48) took part in LSU’s spring practice Tuesday and will do the same on Thursday. Friday, however, the linebacker will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

The surgical procedure will sideline Alexander for the last week of the Tigers’ spring practice, including the spring game. The good news, for both the player and the program, is that Alexander, barring a setback, should be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp in early August.

Alexander has played in every game since coming to the Tigers in 2014 as a three-star recruit. He’s started three of those contests, with two of the starts coming last season.

Through the first portion of spring practice this year, Alexander has been running with the No. 1 defense as the starting middle linebacker.