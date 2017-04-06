Getty Images

Civil War among two Pac-12 games changing dates for 2017 season

By Bryan FischerApr 6, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

It’s a relatively slow news day on the college football front but not when it comes to Pac-12 scheduling news.

As announced by the schools on Thursday afternoon, two contests for the upcoming 2017 slate are moving dates this year. This comes in addition to the announcement that Arizona State has scheduled Wyoming in 2024.

The most notable schedule change comes to the annual Civil War between Oregon and Oregon State. The end of the regular season rivalry game was set to be played on Friday, November 24th but will now be moved back a day to Saturday. It is still set to be televised on ESPN but comes as a result of the PK80 basketball tournament being held earlier in the week up the road in Portland to honor the Ducks’ most famous booster, Phil Knight.

On the non-conference front, Arizona’s trip to UTEP during Week 3 is being moved up a day from Saturday to Friday, September 15. That game is also slated to be on ESPN with a kickoff time of 10:15 pm ET. Interestingly, the school notes that with their Pac-12 opener against Utah also on Friday the following week, the Wildcats will have three straight Saturday’s off given that they have a bye after taking on the Utes.

Additional TV times, network selections and the like are set to surface from the Pac-12 at a later date this summer but for now there appears to already be some preemptive schedule changes out West.

Wyoming confirms future road trip to Arizona State

By John TaylorApr 6, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Please, mark and/or adjust your calendars accordingly.

Early Thursday afternoon, Wyoming announced it has scheduled a one-off game against Arizona State to open the 2024 season.  The game will be played Aug. 31 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

The two football programs haven’t met since 1977, the final season of play for ASU in the WAC.  The Cowboys and Sun Devils have met 15 times total, with the latter holding a 9-6 edge in the series.

In addition to ASU, UW has future games scheduled against Pac-12 schools Oregon (2017) and Washington State (2018).  ASU has four games on future slates with teams from the Mountain West — San Diego State (2018), UNLV (2020, 2021) and Fresno State (2023).

Wyoming also confirmed in the same release that they’ll face FCS Northern Colorado on Sept. 10, 2022.

Miami to break ground on indoor practice facility May 4

By John TaylorApr 6, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

In February of last year, Miami was the only member of the ACC without an indoor practice facility or plans for one.  A year later, The U is even closer to joining that not-so-rare club.

Thursday, head football coach Mark Richt, who donated $1 million of his own money to the project last May, revealed on his Twitter account that the groundbreaking for the new practice facility is set for May 4.  The university had announced plans for the new facility in September of last year.

While the date for the groundbreaking has been set, Richt also reminded potential donors that the project is $2.5 million short of its $34 million goal.

The 81,800-square-foot facility will feature two smaller-than-regulation turf fields and a large football operations center. Football coaches’ office space, position meeting rooms, conference rooms, recruiting lounges and a video center are also part of the new building.

Notre Dame transfer Devin Butler carted off Syracuse’s practice

By John TaylorApr 6, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Devin Butler‘s career at Syracuse has gotten off to an unhealthy start.  Just how unhealthy, though, remains to be seen.

According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, Butler was carted off the field toward the end of the Orange’s spring practice session Thursday.  The school would only state that Butler sustained an unspecified injury, although the Post-Standard writes that the cornerback “was sitting next to a pair of crutches.”

The injury occurred amidst Syracuse’s eight practice out of the 15 allotted to them this spring.

In mid-December, Butler announced that he would be transferring from Notre Dame to Syracuse.  As a graduate transfer, Butler is eligible to play immediately for the Orange in 2017.

Butler’s final months in South Bend, though, were steeped in controversy and injury.

Butler re-fractured a bone in his left foot in June, an injury that was expected to sideline the corner until mid-October.  In August, Butler was arrested on felony charges of battery to law enforcement and resisting law enforcement.  Not long after, Butler was indefinitely suspended as a result of the incident.

His first three seasons with the Irish, Butler had played in 37 games.  He started two games in 2014 and the regular-season finale in 2015.  Prior to the injury and off-field issue, he was projected to start at one of the corner spots in 2016.

Ryan Anderson adds further clarity to Deshaun Watson bar imbroglio

By John TaylorApr 6, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT

I think this may bring a merciful end to this particular story arc.  Maybe.  Hopefully?

A video on social media emerged over the weekend of former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the engineer of the last-second win over Alabama in the national championship game earlier this year, being unceremoniously kicked out of a bar in Tuscaloosa.  Reportedly, former Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson, who played in the Tide’s death-in-the-family loss to the Tigers, and another ex-UA player, Wallace Gillberry, were among the individuals not-so-politely urging Watson and his girlfriend to exit the drinking establishment last Friday night.

Earlier this week, Anderson’s publicist claimed that his client approached Watson to suggest he leave “before the patrons escalated the situation.”  Anderson even reportedly offered to pay Watson’s tab.

Wednesday, Anderson, a 2017 NFL draft prospect, offered further clarity to the situation, at least from his point of view.  From al.com:

It was blown out of proportion. I didn’t ask him to leave,” Anderson said. ‘I simply made a suggestion. I told him it wasn’t smart for him to be there and if he had finished eating, he should get up out of there. That’s all it was.”

Anderson said Watson understood the suggestion — “He didn’t take it the wrong way” — and quietly left the popular Tuscaloosa bar. In another video posted of the incident, a female customer is overheard saying the situation was “sad” as fans confronted a seated Watson.

Anderson and Watson later texted and talked on the phone Saturday to make sure there were no lingering issues about the encounter.

“I just let him know what I was trying to do,” Anderson said of their Saturday conversation. “I was trying to help him.

So, in summation, a handful of Crimson Tide fans were acting like Neanderthal degenerates still butt-hurt over the title-game loss and felt the need to show their asses to the player largely responsible for costing them another championship.  A former Crimson Tide football player then helped defuse the situation and prevented it from escalating.

Pretty much the end of the story, right?