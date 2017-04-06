Civil War among two Pac-12 games changing dates for 2017 season

It’s a relatively slow news day on the college football front but not when it comes to Pac-12 scheduling news.

As announced by the schools on Thursday afternoon, two contests for the upcoming 2017 slate are moving dates this year. This comes in addition to the announcement that Arizona State has scheduled Wyoming in 2024.

The most notable schedule change comes to the annual Civil War between Oregon and Oregon State. The end of the regular season rivalry game was set to be played on Friday, November 24th but will now be moved back a day to Saturday. It is still set to be televised on ESPN but comes as a result of the PK80 basketball tournament being held earlier in the week up the road in Portland to honor the Ducks’ most famous booster, Phil Knight.

On the non-conference front, Arizona’s trip to UTEP during Week 3 is being moved up a day from Saturday to Friday, September 15. That game is also slated to be on ESPN with a kickoff time of 10:15 pm ET. Interestingly, the school notes that with their Pac-12 opener against Utah also on Friday the following week, the Wildcats will have three straight Saturday’s off given that they have a bye after taking on the Utes.

Additional TV times, network selections and the like are set to surface from the Pac-12 at a later date this summer but for now there appears to already be some preemptive schedule changes out West.