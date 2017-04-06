Former Florida tailback Jordan Cronkrite transferring to South Florida

Transfer decisions are never easy but in the case of tailback Jordan Cronkrite, all it apparently takes is a quick trip down I-75.
247Sports’ Ryan Bartow was first to report that the former Florida running back would be transferring from Gainesville to USF and the tailback later confirmed the news on Twitter not long after on Thursday afternoon.
Cronkrite made the move to transfer earlier this offseason after falling behind Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine and Outback Bowl star Mark Thompson on the Gators’ depth chart. The running back was originally a heralded four-star recruit out of the Miami area but never could catch on at UF, rushing for just 302 yards and four touchdowns over a two year span.
The addition of Cronkrite is a nice pickup for new head coach Charlie Strong but the running back will have to sit out a season before becoming eligible to play in 2018. With both D'Ernest Johnson and Darius Tice entering their senior seasons in 2017, there’s certainly a chance that Cronkrite will be able to play a big role in the Bulls’ backfield in two years.
Penn State’s secondary may have suffered a very significant blow as it prepares for the 2017 season.
According to multiple media outlets, John Reid sustained what was described as a significant and serious injury to his knee during practice. DKPittsburghSports.com reported that Reid injured the ACL in his left knee “while cutting during a practice within the past week.”
A report from 247Sports.com indicates that the rising junior cornerback “will miss significant time and the injury will likely cost him the 2017 season.” The injury is reportedly of the non-contact variety.
There has been no official word from the football program on Reid’s status for the upcoming season.
After appearing in 13 games as a true freshman in 2015 — he started two of those contests — Reid started all 14 games during the 2016 campaign. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten following the latter season.
Reid, who was also the Nittany Lions’ top punt returner, will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by some combination of Christian Campbell, Amani Oruwariye and Lamont Wade. Campbell is viewed as the favorite to take over for Reid.
The college basketball season just wrapped up with North Carolina winning the national title but it appears one hardcourt player isn’t ready for college to be over just yet and is moving over to the gridiron.
San Jose State senior Brandon Mitchell spent the past four years with the Spartans basketball team but according to the San Jose Mercury News, has traded his sneakers in for cleats and is now practicing as a wide receiver. A forward known mostly for his defensive ability, the 6-foot-6, 210 pounder played in 86 hoops games at the school but apparently wanted to stick around in college athletics after his team’s season ended with a loss to Utah State in the Mountain West basketball tournament in March.
The move from basketball to football is becoming more and more common, with the NFL providing plenty of success stories (especially at the tight end position). It remains to be seen if Mitchell can make much of an impact for SJSU given the presence of receivers like Justin Holmes, Tre Hartley and a host of others but he does bring plenty of size to an offense that is shifting gears to more of an up-tempo spread attack under new head coach Brent Brennan.
The Spartans recently started spring practice and Mitchell’s progression as a receiver could be one of the more interesting storylines for the team heading into their April 15th spring game.
It’s a relatively slow news day on the college football front but not when it comes to Pac-12 scheduling news.
As announced by the schools on Thursday afternoon, two contests for the upcoming 2017 slate are moving dates this year. This comes in addition to the announcement that Arizona State has scheduled Wyoming in 2024.
The most notable schedule change comes to the annual Civil War between Oregon and Oregon State. The end of the regular season rivalry game was set to be played on Friday, November 24th but will now be moved back a day to Saturday. It is still set to be televised on ESPN but comes as a result of the PK80 basketball tournament being held earlier in the week up the road in Portland to honor the Ducks’ most famous booster, Phil Knight.
On the non-conference front, Arizona’s trip to UTEP during Week 3 is being moved up a day from Saturday to Friday, September 15. That game is also slated to be on ESPN with a kickoff time of 10:15 pm ET. Interestingly, the school notes that with their Pac-12 opener against Utah also on Friday the following week, the Wildcats will have three straight Saturday’s off given that they have a bye after taking on the Utes.
Additional TV times, network selections and the like are set to surface from the Pac-12 at a later date this summer but for now there appears to already be some preemptive schedule changes out West.
Please, mark and/or adjust your calendars accordingly.
Early Thursday afternoon, Wyoming announced it has scheduled a one-off game against Arizona State to open the 2024 season. The game will be played Aug. 31 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
The two football programs haven’t met since 1977, the final season of play for ASU in the WAC. The Cowboys and Sun Devils have met 15 times total, with the latter holding a 9-6 edge in the series.
In addition to ASU, UW has future games scheduled against Pac-12 schools Oregon (2017) and Washington State (2018). ASU has four games on future slates with teams from the Mountain West — San Diego State (2018), UNLV (2020, 2021) and Fresno State (2023).
Wyoming also confirmed in the same release that they’ll face FCS Northern Colorado on Sept. 10, 2022.