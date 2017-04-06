Former Florida tailback Jordan Cronkrite transferring to South Florida

Transfer decisions are never easy but in the case of tailback Jordan Cronkrite, all it apparently takes is a quick trip down I-75.

247Sports’ Ryan Bartow was first to report that the former Florida running back would be transferring from Gainesville to USF and the tailback later confirmed the news on Twitter not long after on Thursday afternoon.

Told y'all, my plan B was just another way for plan A to work! Thank you Coach Strong for the opportunity #GoBulls 🤘🏾 — Jordan Cronkrite (@JC_Knows) April 6, 2017

Cronkrite made the move to transfer earlier this offseason after falling behind Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine and Outback Bowl star Mark Thompson on the Gators’ depth chart. The running back was originally a heralded four-star recruit out of the Miami area but never could catch on at UF, rushing for just 302 yards and four touchdowns over a two year span.

The addition of Cronkrite is a nice pickup for new head coach Charlie Strong but the running back will have to sit out a season before becoming eligible to play in 2018. With both D'Ernest Johnson and Darius Tice entering their senior seasons in 2017, there’s certainly a chance that Cronkrite will be able to play a big role in the Bulls’ backfield in two years.