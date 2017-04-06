Miami athletics

Miami to break ground on indoor practice facility May 4

By John TaylorApr 6, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

In February of last year, Miami was the only member of the ACC without an indoor practice facility or plans for one.  A year later, The U is even closer to joining that not-so-rare club.

Thursday, head football coach Mark Richt, who donated $1 million of his own money to the project last May, revealed on his Twitter account that the groundbreaking for the new practice facility is set for May 4.  The university had announced plans for the new facility in September of last year.

While the date for the groundbreaking has been set, Richt also reminded potential donors that the project is $2.5 million short of its $34 million goal.

The 81,800-square-foot facility will feature two smaller-than-regulation turf fields and a large football operations center. Football coaches’ office space, position meeting rooms, conference rooms, recruiting lounges and a video center are also part of the new building.

Notre Dame transfer Devin Butler carted off Syracuse’s practice

By John TaylorApr 6, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Devin Butler‘s career at Syracuse has gotten off to an unhealthy start.  Just how unhealthy, though, remains to be seen.

According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, Butler was carted off the field toward the end of the Orange’s spring practice session Thursday.  The school would only state that Butler sustained an unspecified injury, although the Post-Standard writes that the cornerback “was sitting next to a pair of crutches.”

The injury occurred amidst Syracuse’s eight practice out of the 15 allotted to them this spring.

In mid-December, Butler announced that he would be transferring from Notre Dame to Syracuse.  As a graduate transfer, Butler is eligible to play immediately for the Orange in 2017.

Butler’s final months in South Bend, though, were steeped in controversy and injury.

Butler re-fractured a bone in his left foot in June, an injury that was expected to sideline the corner until mid-October.  In August, Butler was arrested on felony charges of battery to law enforcement and resisting law enforcement.  Not long after, Butler was indefinitely suspended as a result of the incident.

His first three seasons with the Irish, Butler had played in 37 games.  He started two games in 2014 and the regular-season finale in 2015.  Prior to the injury and off-field issue, he was projected to start at one of the corner spots in 2016.

Ryan Anderson adds further clarity to Deshaun Watson bar imbroglio

By John TaylorApr 6, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT

I think this may bring a merciful end to this particular story arc.  Maybe.  Hopefully?

A video on social media emerged over the weekend of former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the engineer of the last-second win over Alabama in the national championship game earlier this year, being unceremoniously kicked out of a bar in Tuscaloosa.  Reportedly, former Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson, who played in the Tide’s death-in-the-family loss to the Tigers, and another ex-UA player, Wallace Gillberry, were among the individuals not-so-politely urging Watson and his girlfriend to exit the drinking establishment last Friday night.

Earlier this week, Anderson’s publicist claimed that his client approached Watson to suggest he leave “before the patrons escalated the situation.”  Anderson even reportedly offered to pay Watson’s tab.

Wednesday, Anderson, a 2017 NFL draft prospect, offered further clarity to the situation, at least from his point of view.  From al.com:

It was blown out of proportion. I didn’t ask him to leave,” Anderson said. ‘I simply made a suggestion. I told him it wasn’t smart for him to be there and if he had finished eating, he should get up out of there. That’s all it was.”

Anderson said Watson understood the suggestion — “He didn’t take it the wrong way” — and quietly left the popular Tuscaloosa bar. In another video posted of the incident, a female customer is overheard saying the situation was “sad” as fans confronted a seated Watson.

Anderson and Watson later texted and talked on the phone Saturday to make sure there were no lingering issues about the encounter.

“I just let him know what I was trying to do,” Anderson said of their Saturday conversation. “I was trying to help him.

So, in summation, a handful of Crimson Tide fans were acting like Neanderthal degenerates still butt-hurt over the title-game loss and felt the need to show their asses to the player largely responsible for costing them another championship.  A former Crimson Tide football player then helped defuse the situation and prevented it from escalating.

Pretty much the end of the story, right?

Stress fracture sidelines starting Oklahoma cornerback

By John TaylorApr 6, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

At least it’s not prostitution-related when it comes to Oklahoma’s secondary, right?

Bob Stoops confirmed Wednesday that Jordan Parker suffered a stress fracture in his left foot.  The rising sophomore cornerback, the head coach said, sustained the injury in a spring practice session last week.

As a result, Parker will miss the remainder of the Sooners’ spring practice.

Tentatively, Parker is expected to miss the next eight weeks.  Such a timeframe would allow the corner to participate in summer workouts in June as well as make him 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp in early August.

Parker started the last eight games of the 2016 season.  He’s been pencilled in as a starter ahead of the start of the 2017 season.

Alabama QB Jalen Hurts gets advice from Tom Brady over FaceTime

By Kevin McGuireApr 5, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT

Alabama may have fallen just shy of a second straight national championship last January, so why not emulate some of the plays used by a Super Bowl champion? The hiring of a former New England Patriots assistant coach as offensive coordinator was bound to make that a possibility.

Brian Daboll is busy working with the Alabama offense this spring as he takes over as offensive coordinator following the departures of Lane Kiffin (FAU) and Steve Sarkisian (Atlanta Falcons), and he has been sprinkling in some plays that have helped contribute to the recent success in New England. Daboll has been taking advantage of his connections from his previous job by setting up instant conversations over FaceTime between Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

“We’re running some of the same stuff they’ve ran, so he’ll call Tom Brady and ask him what his top five plays are,” Hurts said, according to ESPN. “It’s cool because we’re running the same plays he’s ran.”

As if Alabama needed much help winning, now they’re getting professional advice from a future hall of fame quarterback and an all-pro tight end and more. The rich get richer.

And don’t forget, Brady is 1-0 in his career against Alabama. He led Michigan to an Orange Bowl victory over the Crimson Tide with 369 pasing yards and four touchdowns at the end of the 1999 season. Of course, that was before Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.