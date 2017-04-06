Miami to break ground on indoor practice facility May 4

In February of last year, Miami was the only member of the ACC without an indoor practice facility or plans for one. A year later, The U is even closer to joining that not-so-rare club.

Thursday, head football coach Mark Richt, who donated $1 million of his own money to the project last May, revealed on his Twitter account that the groundbreaking for the new practice facility is set for May 4. The university had announced plans for the new facility in September of last year.

While the date for the groundbreaking has been set, Richt also reminded potential donors that the project is $2.5 million short of its $34 million goal.

It’s official! Ground-breaking scheduled May 4. Thank U to all IPF donors but still remain $2.5M from $34M goal.https://t.co/aWNzjHniHm pic.twitter.com/8icymmYvz6 — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) April 6, 2017

The 81,800-square-foot facility will feature two smaller-than-regulation turf fields and a large football operations center. Football coaches’ office space, position meeting rooms, conference rooms, recruiting lounges and a video center are also part of the new building.